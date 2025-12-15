Sachin-Messi Moment: Tendulkar's Viral Post Takes Over Social Media

The cricket world and football world collided in an iconic moment at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, causing a social media frenzy.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar finally met the Argentinian football maestro Lionel Messi, a moment captured and shared online that immediately went viral.

Tendulkar, often revered as 'Little Master', took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his delight. His post was simple yet effective, playing on the famous jersey number that both sporting icons have made synonymous with greatness. The post read, "Must say, today was a 10/10 day Leo Messi".

Must say, today was a 10/10 day Leo Messi 😉 pic.twitter.com/L6AaYY1PdL — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 14, 2025

A historic sporting moment unfolded at the iconic Wankhede Stadium as football superstar Lionel Messi headlined the Mumbai leg of his "GOAT India Tour".

Accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, Messi was greeted by a packed stadium with roaring chants of his name.

The event's highlight was the highly anticipated meeting with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and football icon Sunil Chhetri. Tendulkar presented Messi with his autographed No. 10 India World Cup jersey, a symbolic exchange between two global titans.

Messi, in turn, gifted an Argentina jersey to Chhetri, eliciting the loudest cheers of the night.

The evening featured a 7v7 exhibition match involving Indian players and Bollywood celebrities, launch of a state-wide youth football initiative ("Project Maha-Deva"), and a live penalty shootout showcase where Messi delighted fans with his skills.

The trio concluded the spectacular event by taking a lap of honour and kicking footballs into the stands, creating unforgettable memories for Mumbai's sports enthusiasts.

“GOAT India Tour” ends in Delhi today

Messi concludes his “GOAT India Tour” in Delhi today, bringing an end to a landmark visit to the country. The final leg includes a private meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the significance of the tour beyond sport.

Messi will later attend a special event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where a celebrity football match, a youth training clinic, and the felicitation of young academy players are scheduled.