WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Cuts Cake With Fans Outside Mumbai Home On 53rd Birthday

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his birthday with fans outside his Mumbai home.

He interacted with supporters, cutting a cake and acknowledging their cheers.

A devoted fan, Sudhir Chaudhary, added his signature energetic presence.

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar marked his 53rd birthday in a heartfelt and memorable way, stepping out to greet fans gathered outside his residence in Mumbai. The iconic batsman, accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar, personally acknowledged the supporters who had assembled to celebrate the occasion. He also cut a birthday cake, making the moment even more special for the fans who had waited patiently to celebrate with him. The visuals from the scene quickly made rounds on social media, capturing the deep bond between the legend and his admirers.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 53rd birthday with his fans by cutting a cake outside his residence.



(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/SjvSwPBmpQ April 24, 2026

The atmosphere outside Tendulkar’s home seems electric with the iconic 'Sachin-Sachin' chants. Fans seemingly turned up in a significant number, hoping to catch a glimpse of the cricketing great on his special day.

Their enthusiasm was met with warmth as Tendulkar stepped out, interacting with some of those present.

Sachin Mega-Fan Adds Signature Flair

Among the crowd was Tendulkar’s well-known fan Sudhir Chaudhary, instantly recognisable for his unwavering passion for Indian cricket. Draped in the tricolour paint and waving the national flag, Sudhir brought his trademark energy to the celebrations.

In a familiar sight for cricket followers, he was seen blowing a conch shell, adding a distinctive touch to the already festive atmosphere. His presence further amplified the spirit of the occasion, reflecting the devotion of fans who have followed Tendulkar’s journey for decades.

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Legacy That Continues To Inspire

Even years after stepping away from international cricket, Sachin Tendulkar’s legacy remains unmatched. Over the course of his illustrious career, he amassed a staggering 34,357 runs across formats, setting benchmarks that still stand tall today.

He continues to hold the records for the most runs in both Tests and One Day Internationals (ODIs), along with the highest number of centuries in Test cricket. Remarkably, he is also the only player in history to have scored 100 international centuries, a milestone that underscores his greatness.