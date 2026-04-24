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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Cuts Cake With Fans Outside Mumbai Home On 53rd Birthday

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Cuts Cake With Fans Outside Mumbai Home On 53rd Birthday

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 53rd birthday with fans outside his Mumbai residence, cutting a cake and greeting supporters in a heartwarming moment.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his birthday with fans outside his Mumbai home.
  • He interacted with supporters, cutting a cake and acknowledging their cheers.
  • A devoted fan, Sudhir Chaudhary, added his signature energetic presence.

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar marked his 53rd birthday in a heartfelt and memorable way, stepping out to greet fans gathered outside his residence in Mumbai. The iconic batsman, accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar, personally acknowledged the supporters who had assembled to celebrate the occasion. He also cut a birthday cake, making the moment even more special for the fans who had waited patiently to celebrate with him. The visuals from the scene quickly made rounds on social media, capturing the deep bond between the legend and his admirers.

The atmosphere outside Tendulkar’s home seems electric with the iconic 'Sachin-Sachin' chants. Fans seemingly turned up in a significant number, hoping to catch a glimpse of the cricketing great on his special day.

Their enthusiasm was met with warmth as Tendulkar stepped out, interacting with some of those present.

Sachin Mega-Fan Adds Signature Flair

Among the crowd was Tendulkar’s well-known fan Sudhir Chaudhary, instantly recognisable for his unwavering passion for Indian cricket. Draped in the tricolour paint and waving the national flag, Sudhir brought his trademark energy to the celebrations.

In a familiar sight for cricket followers, he was seen blowing a conch shell, adding a distinctive touch to the already festive atmosphere. His presence further amplified the spirit of the occasion, reflecting the devotion of fans who have followed Tendulkar’s journey for decades.

Also Check: Rohit Sharma Behind Sachin Tendulkar In Key IPL Captaincy Stat Despite 5 Titles

Legacy That Continues To Inspire

Even years after stepping away from international cricket, Sachin Tendulkar’s legacy remains unmatched. Over the course of his illustrious career, he amassed a staggering 34,357 runs across formats, setting benchmarks that still stand tall today.

He continues to hold the records for the most runs in both Tests and One Day Internationals (ODIs), along with the highest number of centuries in Test cricket. Remarkably, he is also the only player in history to have scored 100 international centuries, a milestone that underscores his greatness.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Sachin Tendulkar celebrate his 53rd birthday?

Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 53rd birthday by greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, accompanied by his wife Anjali. He also cut a cake with the gathered supporters.

Who is Sudhir Chaudhary and what was his role in the celebration?

Sudhir Chaudhary is a well-known mega-fan of Sachin Tendulkar, recognizable for his tricolour body paint and national flag. He was present at the birthday celebration, blowing a conch shell.

What records does Sachin Tendulkar still hold in cricket?

Sachin Tendulkar holds the records for the most runs in Tests and ODIs, and the highest number of centuries in Test cricket. He is also the only player to have scored 100 international centuries.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Sachin Tendulkar Stats Sachin Tendulkar 53rd Birthday
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