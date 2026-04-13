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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Tears Up, Pays Emotional Final Tribute To Asha Bhosle

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Tears Up, Pays Emotional Final Tribute To Asha Bhosle

The atmosphere in Mumbai was filled with grief as the final rites of Asha Tai were performed.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 11:21 AM (IST)

The cricketing world and the nation at large witnessed a somber moment as Sachin Tendulkar arrived to pay his final respects to the legendary Asha Bhosle. The "Master Blaster," who shared a deep, filial bond with the playback queen, appeared visibly moved as the mortal remains of the melody icon were laid to rest with full state honors.

Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife Anjali, was among the first from the sporting fraternity to arrive. The batting legend, who often referred to Asha Bhosle as a mother figure, looked grief-stricken as he stood by the family during their hour of immense loss.

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The atmosphere in Mumbai was heavy with grief as the final rites for Asha Tai were conducted. Here are the key details from the emotional ceremony:

State Honor: Recognizing her monumental contribution to Indian culture, the legendary singer was draped in the National Tricolor. Mumbai Police ceremonial band performed a final salute, marking the end of an unparalleled eight-decade career.

Final Attire: In a touching tribute to her personal preferences, Asha Tai was dressed in a vibrant blue saree - a color she famously adored and was often seen wearing at major public events.

Sachin and Asha's emotional bond

The bond between Sachin Tendulkar and Asha Bhosle was one of deep mutual respect and family-like affection.

Asha Bhosle frequently mentioned in interviews that Sachin’s humility and values deeply impressed her. She treated him as a family member rather than a celebrity guest. In a poetic twist, Sachin was named after the legendary composer Sachin Dev Burman (his father's favorite artist), who was also Asha Bhosle’s father-in-law.

Asha made her last public appearance at wedding of Sachin’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, on March 5, 2026. Despite being 92 years old, Asha Tai attended the event to personally bless the newlyweds.

"For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel." - Sachin in his emotional tribute following her demise.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who paid their respects to Asha Bhosle?

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali, paid their respects to Asha Bhosle. He considered her a mother figure.

How was Asha Bhosle honored at her final rites?

Asha Bhosle was draped in the National Tricolor and received a final salute from the Mumbai Police ceremonial band.

What did Asha Bhosle wear for her final rites?

In a personal touch, Asha Bhosle was dressed in a vibrant blue saree, a color she was known to adore.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asha Bhosle Sachin Tendulkar Crying Sachin Tendulkar Asha Bhosle
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