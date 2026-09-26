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English NewsSportsCricketSachin Tendulkar's Childhood Friend In Old-Age Home, Video Leaves Fans Emotional

Sachin Tendulkar's Childhood Friend In Old-Age Home, Video Leaves Fans Emotional

Vinod Kambli also speaks warmly about the treatment he has received at the centre. He says the environment does not make him feel as though he is away from home.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 10:28 AM (IST)

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, who was a childhood friend of Sachin Tendulkar, has once again drawn attention after sharing a video from a care centre. The footage has prompted concern among fans, particularly because Kambli’s speech appears somewhat slurred. However, in the video, the former batter speaks positively about the facilities and the care he has received.

Introducing himself, Kambli says he is currently at Nidaan and praises the centre for its services. He highlights the hygiene and overall facilities, describing them as excellent.

‘It Doesn’t Feel Like I’m Away From Home’

Vinod Kambli also speaks warmly about the treatment he has received at the centre. He says the environment does not make him feel as though he is away from home and adds that he has received considerable affection from the people around him.

He ends the video by thanking his fans. Following the clip, several fans expressed their concern and sent messages wishing the former cricketer well.

Watch Video

Vinod Kambli’s International Career

Vinod Kambli made his international debut against Pakistan in 1991 and went on to represent India in 121 matches across Tests and ODIs.

Also Read | Watch: Virat Kohli Loses His Cool During Practice Session? Video Goes Viral

In 17 Test matches, he accumulated 1,084 runs at an average of 54.20, including four centuries and three fifties. His highest Test score was 227, which he registered against Zimbabwe in Delhi.

Vinod Kambli also played 104 ODIs, scoring 2,477 runs at an average of 32.59. His ODI record includes two centuries and 14 half-centuries.

At the domestic level, Kambli scored 9,965 runs in 181 innings across 129 first-class matches. In List-A cricket, he amassed 6,476 runs in 221 matches, including 11 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

Also Read | Heartbreaking News For Hardik Pandya Fans Ahead Of IND vs AUS Series

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Vinod Kambli
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