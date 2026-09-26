Sachin Tendulkar's Childhood Friend In Old-Age Home, Video Leaves Fans Emotional

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, who was a childhood friend of Sachin Tendulkar, has once again drawn attention after sharing a video from a care centre. The footage has prompted concern among fans, particularly because Kambli’s speech appears somewhat slurred. However, in the video, the former batter speaks positively about the facilities and the care he has received.

Introducing himself, Kambli says he is currently at Nidaan and praises the centre for its services. He highlights the hygiene and overall facilities, describing them as excellent.

‘It Doesn’t Feel Like I’m Away From Home’

Vinod Kambli also speaks warmly about the treatment he has received at the centre. He says the environment does not make him feel as though he is away from home and adds that he has received considerable affection from the people around him.

He ends the video by thanking his fans. Following the clip, several fans expressed their concern and sent messages wishing the former cricketer well.

Watch Video

Vinod Kambli’s latest video, he is presently at an elderly care centre in Thane.



Praying for his recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/6k1plg1aCl — Abhishek ✨ (@ImAbhishek7_) September 25, 2026

Vinod Kambli’s International Career

Vinod Kambli made his international debut against Pakistan in 1991 and went on to represent India in 121 matches across Tests and ODIs.

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In 17 Test matches, he accumulated 1,084 runs at an average of 54.20, including four centuries and three fifties. His highest Test score was 227, which he registered against Zimbabwe in Delhi.

Vinod Kambli also played 104 ODIs, scoring 2,477 runs at an average of 32.59. His ODI record includes two centuries and 14 half-centuries.

At the domestic level, Kambli scored 9,965 runs in 181 innings across 129 first-class matches. In List-A cricket, he amassed 6,476 runs in 221 matches, including 11 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

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