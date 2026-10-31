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English NewsSportsCricketSara Tendulkar Shares Stunning Photos From Italy Trip, Posts Pictures With Friends

Sara Tendulkar Shares Stunning Photos From Italy Trip, Posts Pictures With Friends

Sara Tendulkar shared glimpses of her Italy trip on Instagram, posting pictures with friends and offering a look at her recent getaway.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sara Tendulkar shared Italy trip photos, enjoying food with friends.
  • She launched a fitness academy; holds biomedical sciences master's.
  • Tendulkar endorses major brands, including Laneige and PNG Jewellers.

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, recently offered her followers a glimpse of her Italy trip by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram. The photographs captured moments from her visit, with several friends and acquaintances also featuring in them.

Sara shared multiple pictures from the trip and mentioned in her caption that she thoroughly enjoyed her time in Italy, particularly the food. Entrepreneur Akash Mehta was among those seen with her in the photographs. Mehta, who has around 400,000 followers on social media, also commented on her post, writing, "Had a great time with you." Blogger Hong Chun was another person spotted in the pictures.

WATCH: Sara Tendulkar's Italy Trip Photos

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

Sara Tendulkar's Business Venture And Educational Background

Apart from being the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, Sara has also pursued her own professional interests. She launched a Pilates-based fitness academy in Mumbai last year, where she focuses on exercises based on the Pilates method. Although she recently travelled to Italy, there is no confirmed information about whether the visit was related to any work commitments.

Sara has an academic background in biomedical sciences and nutrition. She completed her bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences before earning a master's degree in clinical and public health nutrition from University College London.

Sara Tendulkar's Brand Associations

Sara has also established associations with several prominent brands. She has worked as the Indian brand ambassador for Korean beauty company Laneige. Her other collaborations include ILEM Japan, Cetaphil and Ferns N Petals.

Last year, PNG Jewellers also appointed Sara as its brand ambassador. She was additionally part of a campaign promoting tourism in Australia. Reports stated that the campaign had an overall estimated budget of $130 million, approximately Rs 1,137 crore. This amount referred to the reported campaign budget, not Sara's personal earnings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Sara Tendulkar share about her recent trip to Italy?

Sara Tendulkar shared a series of pictures on Instagram from her recent Italy trip. She mentioned she thoroughly enjoyed her time there, especially the food, and was accompanied by friends like Akash Mehta.

What is Sara Tendulkar's professional and educational background?

Sara launched a Pilates-based fitness academy in Mumbai last year. She holds a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences and a master's in clinical and public health nutrition from University College London.

Which brands has Sara Tendulkar associated with?

Sara has associated with several brands, including Laneige (Indian brand ambassador) and PNG Jewellers. She has also collaborated with ILEM Japan, Cetaphil, Ferns N Petals, and an Australia tourism campaign.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Sara Tendulkar Celebrity News Italy Trip Akash Mehta
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