The stage is set for a historic showdown at Newlands, Cape Town, as Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) and Pretoria Capitals (PC) face off in the grand finale of SA20 2026. This match marks a full-circle moment for the league, serving as a repeat of the inaugural 2023 final.

Road to Final

Sunrisers Eastern Cape continue their extraordinary streak, having never missed an SA20 final in the tournament's history. Aiming for their third title, they rely on a powerful South African core, led by tournament top-scorer Quinton de Kock and pace ace Anrich Nortje.

Pretoria Capitals, meanwhile, have enjoyed a remarkable resurgence under the coaching of Sourav Ganguly. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive years, the Capitals overhauled their strategy, appointing Keshav Maharaj as captain. The move paid off, with the team peaking at the right time to secure a direct spot in the final via Qualifier 1.

SA20 Final Match Details

Fixture: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs. Pretoria Capitals

Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Start Time: 7:00 PM IST (3:30 PM Local SAST)

SA20 Final Live Streaming & Broadcast Information

Fans across the globe can catch the action live through the following platforms:

India: Star Sports Network & JioHotstar

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

USA: Willow TV (via Sling TV)

Australia: Fox Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Pakistan: Geo Super, Apex Sports, Myco & Tapmad

MENA & Southeast Asia: Willow TV

Europe: Triller

South Asia (excluding India): Star Sports & JioHotstar

Squads:

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Jonny Bairstow, Jordan Hermann, Matthew Breetzke, James Coles, Tristan Stubbs(c), Marco Jansen, Chris Green, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Christopher King, JP King, Patrick Kruger, Beyers Swanepoel, Mitchell Van Buuren, Chris Wood, Lewis Gregory, Allah Ghazanfar.

Pretoria Capitals Squad: Shai Hope(w), Bryce Parsons, Connor Esterhuizen, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Jordan Cox, Roston Chase, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters, Andre Russell, Codi Yusuf, Meeka eel Prince, Daniel Smith, Will Smeed, Tymal Mills, Sibonelo Makhanya, Wihan Lubbe, Keith Dudgeon, Junaid Dawood.