Steve Smith Overtakes Australia Legend Steve Waugh In Massive Test Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Steve Smith moved to third in Australia's Test runs.

He surpassed Steve Waugh, now behind Ponting, Border.

This occurred during Australia's challenging opening day against South Africa.

Steve Smith has added another milestone to his remarkable Test career, moving into third place on Australia's all-time run-scoring list during the opening Test against South Africa in Durban. Although the Australian batsman managed just 25 runs in the first innings, his contribution was enough to take him past former captain Steve Waugh. Smith entered the match with 10,920 runs from 125 Tests, needing only eight more to overtake Waugh.

His innings took his career tally to 10,945, moving him ahead of Waugh's 10,927 runs accumulated across 168 matches.

Smith Joins Australia's Test Cricket Elite

Only two Australian legends remain above Smith on the country's all-time Test run charts: Ricky Ponting and Allan Border. Ponting tops the list with 13,378 runs, while Border occupies second place with 11,174.

The current rankings stand as follows:

Ricky Ponting: 13,378 runs

Allan Border: 11,174 runs

Steve Smith: 10,945 runs

Steve Waugh: 10,927 runs

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Smith also boasts the highest batting average among these four Australian greats.

His 10,945 runs have come at an average of 55.84, with his record featuring 37 centuries and 45 half-centuries. The latest achievement further underlines his consistency and longevity in the longest format.

Australia Lose Six Wickets On Opening Day

The milestone came during a challenging opening day for Australia in Durban.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the visitors reached 185/6 in 65.2 overs before poor light brought an early end to proceedings.

Matt Renshaw remained unbeaten on 46, while captain Pat Cummins contributed 33 runs to help Australia build their total after losing wickets at regular intervals.

Nic Maddinson endured a particularly frustrating outing. Given an opportunity in the batting line-up, he faced 33 deliveries but failed to open his account before being dismissed for a duck.

Marnus Labuschagne made 37, while Smith's 25 proved significant for a different reason.

Despite Australia's uncertain start against South Africa, Smith's latest record provides a personal highlight as he continues his climb among the country's greatest Test run-scorers.