WATCH: Steve Smith's Bizarre Move Turns Heads In South Africa vs Australia Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Steve Smith's exaggerated leave grabbed attention during Durban Test.

He surpassed Steve Waugh, climbing Australia's Test run list.

Smith's 25 runs placed him third all-time with 10,945 runs.

Steve Smith has once again turned a routine moment at the crease into a talking point, with the former Australia captain's unusual technique grabbing attention during the opening day of the first Test against South Africa in Durban. The incident unfolded in the 23rd over of Australia’s innings when South African spinner Keshav Maharaj sent a delivery towards the wicketkeeper. Smith had no intention of playing the ball, but the way he let it pass wasn't ordinary.

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His exaggerated movement while leaving the delivery created an amusing moment that quickly caught viewers’ attention and prompted reactions across social media.

Smith’s Unusual Technique Steals The Spotlight

Steve Smith is widely recognised for his distinctive batting mannerisms, from his constant adjustments at the crease to the way he moves his body while preparing to face a delivery.

Even when choosing not to play a shot, the former Australia captain can make the moment look unusual.

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Against Maharaj, Smith could simply have allowed the ball to pass through to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne. Instead, his exaggerated movement turned the leave into a moment that stood out during the day’s play.

The clip attracted attention online, with fans once again focusing on the Australian’s unique mannerisms rather than a conventional piece of batting action.

Surpasses Australia Great In Test Record

Steve Smith climbed to third place on Australia’s all-time Test run-scoring list during the opening Test against South Africa in Durban.

Despite scoring just 25 runs in the first innings, the Australian batter surpassed former captain Steve Waugh’s tally of 10,927 runs.

Smith entered the match with 10,920 runs from 125 Tests, needing only eight runs to move ahead of Waugh, who accumulated his total in 168 matches.

Smith’s latest innings took his career tally to 10,945 runs, adding another significant milestone to his outstanding Test career and further cementing his place among Australia’s greatest batters.