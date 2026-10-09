33 Balls, 0 Runs! Australia Opener's Test Comeback Ends In Frustrating Duck

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nic Maddinson endured a 33-ball duck in his Test return.

Australia lost two openers, facing immediate batting troubles.

Series marks WTC final rematch, important for standings.

South Africa vs Australia Test: Nic Maddinson endured a frustrating return to Test cricket, spending 33 deliveries at the crease without scoring before falling for a duck against South Africa in the opening Test in Durban. The left-hander’s long-awaited comeback ended without a single run, adding to Australia’s early troubles on the first morning. Maddinson, who was returning to the longest format after an absence of nearly a decade, struggled to get going before his innings came to an end.

His dismissal at the hands of Marco Jansen left Australia searching for stability after losing two wickets during the opening session.

Maddinson's Long Wait Ends In A 33-Ball Duck

The Australian batsman’s return was expected to be a significant moment after years away from Test cricket.

Instead, he departed scoreless after facing 33 balls, making his innings a difficult one to forget.

Travis Head was the other Australian opener to fall early, managing just nine runs before Wiaan Mulder sent him back to the pavilion.

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With both openers dismissed, South Africa made an encouraging start to a series carrying considerable importance for the two sides.

For Maddinson, the innings offered little reward for his patience at the crease. The last time he played a Test for Australia was against Pakistan at the MCG, all the way back in December 2016.

WTC Final Rematch Adds To Series Stakes

The Durban Test marks the first time Australia and South Africa have met in the format since their clash in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final.

South Africa emerged victorious in that encounter, making this series another opportunity for Australia to respond against their recent rivals.

There is also a bigger prize at stake. Both teams occupy the top two positions in the current WTC standings, placing added significance on the results as they pursue qualification for the 2027 final.