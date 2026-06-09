Ruturaj Gaikwad's 21st List A century drew him level with India greats Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir. This highlights his consistent performance in the format.
Ruturaj Gaikwad Reaches Major Milestone, Matches Dravid, Gambhir With India A Century
Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a ton playing for India A against Sri Lanka A, equalling Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir's List A record of 21 centuries.
- Ruturaj Gaikwad scored century, anchoring India A's innings.
- His 21st List A ton equaled Dravid, Gambhir's record.
- Gaikwad, Varma's century stand stabilised India A's innings.
Ruturaj Gaikwad List A Record: Ruturaj Gaikwad produced a brilliant knock for India A against Sri Lanka A, reaching a well-crafted century in the opening match of the tri-series featuring the two sides and Afghanistan A. He brought up his ton in 112 deliveries, anchoring the innings with a composed approach and helping his side recover after an early wobble. Unlike many modern one-day centuries built on relentless boundary-hitting, Gaikwad's innings was defined by patience and control. He struck just nine fours on his way to the milestone, relying on smart strike rotation and calculated shot selection to keep the scoreboard moving.
Gaikwad Equals Dravid & Gambhir's Record
The century was a significant one for Ruturaj Gaikwad from a statistical standpoint.
It marked the 21st hundred of his List A career, drawing him level with India greats, Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir.
The innings further highlighted the Gaikwad's consistency in the format and reinforced his credentials as one of the country's more dependable top-order batsmen
Century Stand Helps India A Recover
India A did not enjoy the best of starts after highly-rated youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed for 14 and his opening partner Prabhsimran Singh on just 2 runs.
The teenage opener showed glimpses of his talent but was unable to convert his start into a substantial score.
Priyansh Arya then chipped in with 32 runs, while Tilak Varma made an important contribution of 60. The latter also shared a century partnership with Gaikwad, a stand that helped stabilise the innings and put India A in a strong position.
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Still Chasing India's List A Giants
While Ruturaj Gaikwad's latest century moved him alongside Dravid and Gambhir, he still has a considerable distance to cover before challenging the leading names in Indian List A cricket.
Sachin Tendulkar remains the benchmark with 60 List A centuries, closely followed by Virat Kohli on 59. Rohit Sharma occupies third place with 37 hundreds, while Sourav Ganguly sits fourth with 31.
Most List A centuries by Indians:
Sachin Tendulkar - 60
Virat Kohli - 59
Rohit Sharma - 37
Sourav Ganguly - 31
For now, however, the spotlight belongs to Gaikwad, whose latest century not only powered India A but also earned him a place alongside two of Indian cricket's most respected names.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What record did Ruturaj Gaikwad equal with his latest century?
How did Ruturaj Gaikwad's century innings help India A?
His well-crafted century anchored the innings after an early wobble, allowing India A to recover. He also shared a crucial century partnership with Tilak Varma.
What was notable about the style of Ruturaj Gaikwad's century?
Gaikwad's innings was characterized by patience and control, unlike many modern one-day centuries. He relied on smart strike rotation and just nine fours.
Who holds the record for the most List A centuries by an Indian player?
Sachin Tendulkar holds the record with 60 List A centuries. Virat Kohli is second with 59 hundreds, followed by Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly.