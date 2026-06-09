Ruturaj Gaikwad Reaches Major Milestone, Matches Dravid, Gambhir With India A Century

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ruturaj Gaikwad scored century, anchoring India A's innings.

His 21st List A ton equaled Dravid, Gambhir's record.

Gaikwad, Varma's century stand stabilised India A's innings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad List A Record: Ruturaj Gaikwad produced a brilliant knock for India A against Sri Lanka A, reaching a well-crafted century in the opening match of the tri-series featuring the two sides and Afghanistan A. He brought up his ton in 112 deliveries, anchoring the innings with a composed approach and helping his side recover after an early wobble. Unlike many modern one-day centuries built on relentless boundary-hitting, Gaikwad's innings was defined by patience and control. He struck just nine fours on his way to the milestone, relying on smart strike rotation and calculated shot selection to keep the scoreboard moving.

Gaikwad Equals Dravid & Gambhir's Record

The century was a significant one for Ruturaj Gaikwad from a statistical standpoint.

It marked the 21st hundred of his List A career, drawing him level with India greats, Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir.

The innings further highlighted the Gaikwad's consistency in the format and reinforced his credentials as one of the country's more dependable top-order batsmen

Century Stand Helps India A Recover

India A did not enjoy the best of starts after highly-rated youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed for 14 and his opening partner Prabhsimran Singh on just 2 runs.

The teenage opener showed glimpses of his talent but was unable to convert his start into a substantial score.

Priyansh Arya then chipped in with 32 runs, while Tilak Varma made an important contribution of 60. The latter also shared a century partnership with Gaikwad, a stand that helped stabilise the innings and put India A in a strong position.

Also Check: Wicketkeeper Blocks Priyansh Arya's Bat, Sparks Bizarre Run-Out In India A Match

Still Chasing India's List A Giants

While Ruturaj Gaikwad's latest century moved him alongside Dravid and Gambhir, he still has a considerable distance to cover before challenging the leading names in Indian List A cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar remains the benchmark with 60 List A centuries, closely followed by Virat Kohli on 59. Rohit Sharma occupies third place with 37 hundreds, while Sourav Ganguly sits fourth with 31.

Most List A centuries by Indians:

Sachin Tendulkar - 60

Virat Kohli - 59

Rohit Sharma - 37

Sourav Ganguly - 31

For now, however, the spotlight belongs to Gaikwad, whose latest century not only powered India A but also earned him a place alongside two of Indian cricket's most respected names.