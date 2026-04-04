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HomeSportsCricketRR vs GT Highlights: 210 Proves Too Much! Rajasthan Secure 2nd Consecutive Win Of IPL 2026

RR vs GT Highlights: 210 Proves Too Much! Rajasthan Secure 2nd Consecutive Win Of IPL 2026

The season’s first thriller belonged to Tushar Deshpande, who emerged as the standout performer by defending 11 runs in the final over for RR.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 11:32 PM (IST)

RR vs GT Highlights: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad witnessed a last-over thriller on Saturday, April 4, 2026, as Rajasthan Royals (RR) successfully defended a mammoth total to defeat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 6 runs. This victory marks Rajasthan's second consecutive win, solidifying their position at the top of the table, while Titans struggle to find their rhythm under temporary leadership.

The season’s first thriller belonged to Tushar Deshpande, who emerged as the standout performer by defending 11 runs in the final over for RR. Deshpande executed his yorkers to perfection , keeping Rashid and Rabada in check and preventing them from turning the game around in 20th over.

This win is especially important for Rajasthan Royals, as these are the kind of close contests that slipped away from them last season - but this time, they held their nerve and got it done.

RR set target of 211 runs for Gujarat

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted a formidable total, setting a target of 211 runs for Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium. After winning the toss, RR opted to bat and delivered a strong batting performance, led by an impressive 75 from Dhruv Jurel, while Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with a solid half-century.

RR openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave their team a flying start, putting up 69 runs without loss in the Powerplay. Suryavanshi scored a quick 31 off 18 balls, while Jaiswal contributed 55 from 36 deliveries. Captain Riyan Parag couldn’t capitalize on the start and managed just 8 runs.

Dhruv Jurel then anchored the innings brilliantly, making the most of his time at the crease with a well-crafted 75 off 42 balls, further boosting RR’s total.

For Gujarat, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, and Rashid Khan chipped in with one wicket each.

Also on ABP Live | Ashok Sharma Delivers IPL 2026's Fastest Ball, 3rd Among Indian Pacers In Tournament

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About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
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IPL RR Vs GT Highlights IPL 2026 RR Vs GT
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