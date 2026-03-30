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HomeSportsCricketRR vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Streaming: Rajasthan vs Chennai TV Telecast And Streaming Details

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Streaming: Rajasthan vs Chennai TV Telecast And Streaming Details

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their season opener on Monday.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 08:23 AM (IST)

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match live streaming: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face off in their season opener on Monday, March 30, 2026. This high-voltage Match 3 of IPL 2026 will take place at the ACA Stadium (Barsapara) in Guwahati.

Here is your comprehensive guide to watching RR vs CSK action live.

RR vs CSK: Match Overview

Date: March 30, 2026 (Monday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST)

Venue: ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati

RR vs CSK: Live Streaming, Telecast

Where can I watch RR vs CSK live streaming in India?

The digital rights for IPL 2026 are held by JioHotstar. You can stream the match live on the JioHotstar app and website. Note that a subscription is required this season, with mobile plans starting at ₹79/month.

Which TV channels will telecast RR vs CSK match live?

In India, Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster. You can watch the game on:

English: Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD)

Hindi: Star Sports 1 Hindi (SD & HD)

Regional: Star Sports 1 in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

4K: A dedicated Star Sports 4K channel is available for Ultra-HD viewers (e.g., Airtel DTH Ch. #276).

Can I watch RR vs CSK match for free?

While direct streaming on JioHotstar requires a plan, many telecom users can get "free" access through bundled recharge packs:

Jio: ₹949 plan (84 days, 2GB/day) includes a 3-month JioHotstar subscription.

Airtel: ₹1,029 plan (84 days, 2GB/day) includes a 3-month JioHotstar subscription.

Vi: Offers data-heavy vouchers (₹151/₹175) to help manage high-speed streaming limits.

How can I watch RR vs CSK IPL 2026 if I am abroad?

USA/Canada: Live on Willow TV.

United Kingdom: Catch it on Sky Sports Cricket.

Australia: Streaming on Kayo Sports and broadcast on Fox Sports.

Middle East: Available via the CricLife channel on the beIN Connect app.

What are the key features of JioHotstar stream?

The platform offers several "Next-Gen" features, including:

4K Ultra-HD: High-resolution streaming for premium subscribers.

Multi-Cam View: Choose your own angle (Hero Cam, Bird's Eye, etc.).

Hype Mode: Real-time stats and interactive polls while watching.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match?

The match is on Monday, March 30, 2026, at 7:30 PM IST, and will be held at the ACA Stadium (Barsapara) in Guwahati.

How can I watch the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match live in India?

You can stream the match live on the JioHotstar app and website, which requires a subscription. It will also be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Can I watch the RR vs CSK match for free?

While JioHotstar requires a subscription, some telecom recharge packs from Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer bundled access or data benefits that can help manage streaming costs.

Where can I watch RR vs CSK IPL 2026 if I am abroad?

Viewing options vary by region. For example, it's on Willow TV in the USA/Canada, Sky Sports Cricket in the UK, and Kayo Sports/Fox Sports in Australia.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 08:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPL RR Vs CSK Live Streaming RR Vs CSK IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE RR Vs CSK Live
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