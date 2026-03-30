RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Live Streaming: Rajasthan vs Chennai TV Telecast And Streaming Details

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match live streaming: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face off in their season opener on Monday, March 30, 2026. This high-voltage Match 3 of IPL 2026 will take place at the ACA Stadium (Barsapara) in Guwahati.

Here is your comprehensive guide to watching RR vs CSK action live.

RR vs CSK: Match Overview

Date: March 30, 2026 (Monday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST)

Venue: ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati

RR vs CSK: Live Streaming, Telecast

Where can I watch RR vs CSK live streaming in India?

The digital rights for IPL 2026 are held by JioHotstar. You can stream the match live on the JioHotstar app and website. Note that a subscription is required this season, with mobile plans starting at ₹79/month.

Which TV channels will telecast RR vs CSK match live?

In India, Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster. You can watch the game on:

English: Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD)

Hindi: Star Sports 1 Hindi (SD & HD)

Regional: Star Sports 1 in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

4K: A dedicated Star Sports 4K channel is available for Ultra-HD viewers (e.g., Airtel DTH Ch. #276).

Can I watch RR vs CSK match for free?

While direct streaming on JioHotstar requires a plan, many telecom users can get "free" access through bundled recharge packs:

Jio: ₹949 plan (84 days, 2GB/day) includes a 3-month JioHotstar subscription.

Airtel: ₹1,029 plan (84 days, 2GB/day) includes a 3-month JioHotstar subscription.

Vi: Offers data-heavy vouchers (₹151/₹175) to help manage high-speed streaming limits.

How can I watch RR vs CSK IPL 2026 if I am abroad?

USA/Canada: Live on Willow TV.

United Kingdom: Catch it on Sky Sports Cricket.

Australia: Streaming on Kayo Sports and broadcast on Fox Sports.

Middle East: Available via the CricLife channel on the beIN Connect app.

What are the key features of JioHotstar stream?

The platform offers several "Next-Gen" features, including:

4K Ultra-HD: High-resolution streaming for premium subscribers.

Multi-Cam View: Choose your own angle (Hero Cam, Bird's Eye, etc.).

Hype Mode: Real-time stats and interactive polls while watching.