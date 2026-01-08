Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Gets A Million-Dollar Home - Details Inside

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Indian cricket legend Rohit Sharma, has reportedly purchased a premium apartment in Mumbai's upscale Prabhadevi neighborhood for ₹26 crore, according to property registration records reviewed by Square Yards.

This high-value transaction, finalized in early January 2026, further consolidates the family’s presence in South Mumbai’s elite residential corridors.

Details of Acquisition

The newly acquired property is situated in one of Prabhadevi's most prestigious high-rise developments, a locality renowned for its proximity to both the business hubs of Worli and the cultural landmark of the Siddhivinayak Temple.

While specific details about the floor number and exact square footage remain private, the ₹26 crore price tag indicates a sprawling configuration, likely a 4-BHK or 5-BHK luxury unit with state-of-the-art amenities.

Real estate experts suggest that the purchase price reflects the premium commanded by "sea-view" properties in the area.

Prabhadevi has increasingly become a favorite for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and celebrities who seek a balance between the old-world charm of South Bombay and modern infrastructure of the suburbs.

Strategic Real Estate Portfolio

This isn't the first time the Sharma-Sajdeh duo has made headlines for their property investments. The family currently resides in a ₹30 crore, 6,000-square-foot apartment on the 29th floor of Ahuja Towers in Worli, which they purchased in 2015.

In addition to their Mumbai residences, the couple owns a substantial 4-acre land parcel in Alibaug, worth approximately ₹9 crore, which was also registered in Ritika’s name in 2021.

Their investment strategy appears to focus on high-yield, premium locations that offer both capital appreciation and lifestyle exclusivity.

The Prabhadevi Advantage

Prabhadevi is currently witnessing a surge in luxury redevelopment projects. With the Bandra-Worli Sea Link providing seamless connectivity and several upcoming infrastructure projects like the Metro Line 3, property values in this belt have seen a steady rise.

For a high-profile couple like Rohit and Ritika, the area offers the necessary privacy and security protocols required by public figures.