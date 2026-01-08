Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Gets A Million-Dollar Home - Details Inside

Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Gets A Million-Dollar Home - Details Inside

The newly acquired property is situated in one of Prabhadevi's most prestigious high-rise developments.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Indian cricket legend Rohit Sharma, has reportedly purchased a premium apartment in Mumbai's upscale Prabhadevi neighborhood for ₹26 crore, according to property registration records reviewed by Square Yards.

This high-value transaction, finalized in early January 2026, further consolidates the family’s presence in South Mumbai’s elite residential corridors.

Details of Acquisition

The newly acquired property is situated in one of Prabhadevi's most prestigious high-rise developments, a locality renowned for its proximity to both the business hubs of Worli and the cultural landmark of the Siddhivinayak Temple.

While specific details about the floor number and exact square footage remain private, the ₹26 crore price tag indicates a sprawling configuration, likely a 4-BHK or 5-BHK luxury unit with state-of-the-art amenities.

Real estate experts suggest that the purchase price reflects the premium commanded by "sea-view" properties in the area.

Prabhadevi has increasingly become a favorite for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and celebrities who seek a balance between the old-world charm of South Bombay and modern infrastructure of the suburbs.

Strategic Real Estate Portfolio

This isn't the first time the Sharma-Sajdeh duo has made headlines for their property investments. The family currently resides in a ₹30 crore, 6,000-square-foot apartment on the 29th floor of Ahuja Towers in Worli, which they purchased in 2015.

In addition to their Mumbai residences, the couple owns a substantial 4-acre land parcel in Alibaug, worth approximately ₹9 crore, which was also registered in Ritika’s name in 2021.

Their investment strategy appears to focus on high-yield, premium locations that offer both capital appreciation and lifestyle exclusivity.

The Prabhadevi Advantage

Prabhadevi is currently witnessing a surge in luxury redevelopment projects. With the Bandra-Worli Sea Link providing seamless connectivity and several upcoming infrastructure projects like the Metro Line 3, property values in this belt have seen a steady rise.

For a high-profile couple like Rohit and Ritika, the area offers the necessary privacy and security protocols required by public figures.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

What property did Ritika Sajdeh recently purchase?

Ritika Sajdeh reportedly purchased a premium apartment in Mumbai's Prabhadevi neighborhood for ₹26 crore.

Where is the new apartment located and what is notable about the area?

The apartment is in a prestigious high-rise in Prabhadevi, known for its proximity to business hubs and the Siddhivinayak Temple. It's a favored area for HNIs and celebrities.

What is the approximate cost and potential size of Ritika Sajdeh's new apartment?

The apartment was purchased for ₹26 crore. Experts suggest this price indicates a spacious luxury unit, likely 4 or 5 bedrooms, with premium features.

Does Ritika Sajdeh and Rohit Sharma have other properties?

Yes, they reside in a ₹30 crore apartment in Worli and own a 4-acre land parcel in Alibaug worth approximately ₹9 crore.

Published at : 08 Jan 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ritika Sajdeh Rohit Sharma Wife ROHIT SHARMA Prabhadevi Rohit Sharma Home Rohit Sharma New Home
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
India
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
India
'Your Pet Would Also Bite:' SC Bench Clarifies It Didn’t Order Removal Of All Stray Dogs
'Your Pet Would Also Bite:' SC Bench Clarifies It Didn’t Order Removal Of All Stray Dogs
World
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit In Atlantic: WATCH
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Police Crack Down After Turkmen Gate Bulldozer Action Sparks Unrest
Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget