'Rohit Sharma Was Angry But...': Huge Report On His Retirement Plan Emerges

The futures of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to come under discussion at a BCCI meeting on Thursday as India start planning for the 2027 ODI World Cup, according to a PTI report.

While all three veterans could be part of the discussion, the report suggests that Rohit is facing greater uncertainty compared to Kohli and Jadeja. There has been speculation that Rohit was informed by a member of the selection committee, rather than chairman Ajit Agarkar, that the selectors were considering moving on from him.

Rohit was reportedly unhappy with the development, although there were indications that he had initially agreed to call time on his ODI career after India's series against England. However, his outstanding 138-run knock at Lord's in the third ODI appears to have changed the situation, putting retirement plans on hold for the time being.

Jonty Rhodes backs Rohit and Kohli

Former South African star Jonty Rhodes has also underlined the value Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could bring to India's 2027 World Cup campaign. According to Rhodes, Rohit's previous experience of playing at the biggest stage could prove invaluable, while Kohli's hunger and ability to finish matches remain major strengths.

Rhodes, widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest fielders, made the comments during an interaction with JioStar, where he discussed Kohli's qualities, Rohit's World Cup experience and some of his memorable moments from the sport.

Speaking about Rohit's value in a World Cup environment, Rhodes stressed that success at such a high-pressure tournament is not determined by physical fitness and current performances alone. Having already experienced the intensity and demands of a World Cup, he believes Rohit's familiarity with the occasion makes him a valuable asset for India.

"You have got to remember that having experience at a World Cup is another factor that we don't factor in. We look at the talent of the players, the ability that they have got and their performances. Maybe they have had a great knock and had a good season. But when it comes down to pressure moments, a World Cup is very much high pressure," he said.

"Players can look after themselves physically, but that mental strength is something that we do not often factor in when it comes to selection. But as somebody who has played in four Cricket World Cups without getting past two semi-finals, I know how stressful it can become. So having someone like Rohit Sharma in your squad is such an asset at a World Cup."