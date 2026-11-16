Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli To Play 3 More ODIs In 2026: Check India's Schedule

The ODI series between India and New Zealand has come to an end, with Team India clinching the contest 3-1 to continue its impressive run in the 50-over format. The series could also mark the final occasion Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli feature in an ODI assignment on New Zealand soil. The presence of these two senior batters always generates enormous excitement among cricket fans.

With the New Zealand tour now over, attention has shifted to their next appearance in India's colours.

Rohit And Virat To Return In December

With the ODI series against New Zealand concluded, India will now turn its attention to the upcoming Test assignments. The two-match Test series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to take place from November 19 to December 1.

Following the Test series, India will host Sri Lanka for a limited-overs tour. The three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka will begin on December 13, and both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to feature in the contest.

The two experienced batters have enjoyed productive periods in 2026 and will be keen to add more runs to their tally before the year ends. The Sri Lanka series will also offer them another opportunity to strengthen their preparations and make a statement ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

IND vs SL: Complete ODI Series Schedule

India's opening ODI against Sri Lanka was initially scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. However, the venue was subsequently changed amid renovation work at the stadium and concerns over pollution.

Visakhapatnam will now host the series opener on December 13. The remaining two matches will be played in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

Here is the complete schedule:

1st ODI: December 13, 2026 – ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

2nd ODI: December 16, 2026 – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

3rd ODI: December 19, 2026 – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Struggle Against New Zealand

The New Zealand ODI series did not go according to plan for either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. Rohit endured a particularly disappointing campaign, scoring just 30 runs in four matches at an average of 7.50. He also registered two ducks during the series.

Kohli, meanwhile, started brightly with a 74-run knock in the opening ODI. However, he could not maintain that momentum in the following three matches, managing just 12 runs across those appearances.

Both senior batters will now be eager to put their struggles behind them when India take on Sri Lanka in December. The three-match series could provide them with an important opportunity to regain their rhythm and finish 2026 on a positive note.