Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli To Miss International Cricket For Next Six Months

Indian cricket's two biggest superstars, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, have retired from Test and T20I cricket and are now active only in the ODI format.

As a result, both legends feature selectively and return mainly for major ODI series. A similar situation is set to unfold once again.

Following the conclusion of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand, Rohit and Kohli are unlikely to be seen in international cricket for next six months. This means fans will have to wait for quite some time before watching the two stalwarts in India colours again.

When will Rohit and Kohli return?

After India vs New Zealand ODIs, Team India will play a five-match ODI series against Afghanistan, followed by ICC T20 World Cup 2026. IPL 2026 is expected to begin after the conclusion of the global tournament, likely from March 26 onwards.

Given this schedule, India's next ODI assignment could be in June, when they take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to make their return during this series.

Following IPL 2026, Team India will begin preparations for ICC ODI World Cup 2027. As part of that build-up, Rohit and Kohli are likely to feature regularly, even in shorter bilateral ODI series, with multiple assignments expected in the second half of the year.

Both batters in decent form

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have shown good touch recently. While Rohit hasn’t converted his starts into big scores in the first two ODIs against New Zealand, he has looked fluent at the top of the order.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on a century in the first ODI. Both players will be eager to sign off the series with a big knock in the third and final ODI, heading into the break with confidence and no pressure.