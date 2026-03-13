Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Set For Packed ODI Calendar As Foreign Boards Seek More Fixtures

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As the curtain slowly begins to fall on the legendary careers of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the international cricket community is moving to maximize every remaining moment. With the iconic duo expected to retire following the 2027 ODI World Cup, several global cricket boards have formally requested the BCCI to expand upcoming bilateral schedules to include more 50-over matches.

Capitalizing on the Twilight of Two Giants

The logic behind the requests is clear: the cricket world has a narrow 18-month window to celebrate the "Ro-Ko" era before they bid adieu to the international stage. Currently, the senior stalwarts feature exclusively in the one-day format, having stepped away from other international commitments.

Recognizing that this may be the final opportunity for local fans to witness the two modern-day greats in person, the cricket boards of New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Ireland have approached the BCCI. Their goal is to either add more matches or convert existing T20 fixtures into ODIs during India’s upcoming tours to ensure Kohli and Rohit are the headline acts of their home summers.

Ending a 50-Over Drought

The push for more ODIs also addresses a significant gap in the current calendar. Team India has not featured in a 50-over series since January 2026, and according to the existing itinerary, the Men in Blue aren't scheduled to play another one-day match until mid-June.For the host nations, adding these matches isn't just about the spectacle; it is a strategic move to boost the profile of their bilateral series.

With Kohli and Rohit nearing the end of their illustrious journeys, their presence alone is seen as a massive draw for broadcasters and fans alike. The BCCI is now faced with the task of balancing these requests against player workload as the road to the 2027 World Cup officially begins.