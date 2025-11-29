Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Record At Ranchi Ahead Of IND vs SA 1st ODI

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Record At Ranchi Ahead Of IND vs SA 1st ODI

A closer look at Virat and Rohit's past performances in Ranchi to see who could make a bigger impact in the series opener.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 01:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A three-match ODI series between India and South Africa is set to begin on November 30, with the first game taking place at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, returning to action after their recent tour of Australia.

Let's take a closer look at their past performances at this venue to see who could make a bigger impact in the series opener.

Rohit Sharma's record at Ranchi

Rohit has featured in four ODIs at the JSCA International Stadium, scoring a total of 80 runs across four innings, averaging 16.50 with a strike rate of 60.15. His top score at this ground so far is 32.

Virat Kohli's record at Ranchi

Virat Kohli has played five ODIs at Ranchi, scoring 384 runs in four innings at an impressive average of 192 and a strike rate of 109.40. His highest score here is 139 not out, and he has notched two centuries and one half-century at this venue.

Spotlight on Ro-Ko duo

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired from Test cricket and are now active only in ODIs, making their appearances a major focus for fans and analysts alike.

In their last ODI series against Australia, Virat struggled early, recording ducks in the first two matches, while Rohit had a slow start.

However, both players played pivotal roles in India’s win in the third ODI against Australia, with Rohit scoring 73 in the second match and an unbeaten 121 in the third, showcasing the duo’s ability to turn games around.

No Virat, Rohit in ODI World Cup?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have made it clear that their focus remains on ODI World Cup 2027. However, ahead of the first ODI against South Africa, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel appeared to temper expectations regarding the duo's World Cup ambitions.

During a press conference ahead of IND vs SA 1st ODI, Morkel acknowledged the efforts of both Rohit and Virat but emphasized that the World Cup is still a long way off. He suggested that while their dedication is commendable, the team’s immediate focus should remain on the ongoing ODI series against South Africa.

