Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Pair To Achieve Historic Feat In IND vs SA 1st ODI

India and South Africa are set to begin a three-match ODI series on November 30, with the opening game scheduled in Ranchi.

This match will mark a historic moment, as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to become the Indian duo with most international appearances together, surpassing the long-standing record of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, who featured in 391 matches as a pair.

Rohit and Kohli currently stand level with that tally and will officially move ahead once they take the field in Ranchi.

Indian Pairs With Most International Matches Together

Following Tendulkar-Dravid, the second-highest partnership in terms of appearances is Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly, who played 369 matches together. They are followed closely by Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble with 367 matches, while the Tendulkar–Ganguly duo ranks fourth with 341 games.

The pair of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja completes the top five, having played 309 matches together.

India Aiming for Turnaround in ODI Series

After a disappointing 0-2 loss in the Test series, India will aim to bounce back in the limited-overs format. The first ODI will be played on November 30 in Ranchi, followed by the second on December 3 in Raipur, and the final ODI in Visakhapatnam.

India vs South Africa: ODI Head-to-Head

Since their first ODI meeting in 1991, the two teams have faced each other 94 times. South Africa leads the rivalry with 51 wins, while India has claimed victory in 30 matches. Three encounters have ended without a result.

Squads

India: KL Rahul (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin.