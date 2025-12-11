Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Likely To See Reduced Pay At BCCI AGM

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Likely To See Reduced Pay At BCCI AGM

Since both superstars are no longer playing Tests or T20Is, it is unlikely they will continue in the A+ bracket in BCCI's central contracts.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold its 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 22, and the biggest talking point this year is the central contracts of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Both legends retired from Test and T20 cricket over the past year and now feature only in ODIs - a shift that could significantly impact their contract grades.

Could Kohli and Rohit Lose Their A+ Contracts?

In the 2024-25 contract cycle (October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025), Kohli and Rohit were listed in the A+ category, alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. But reports suggest that the BCCI may now revise their grades in light of their reduced format availability.

Dropping from A+ (₹7 crore) to A (₹5 crore) would mean a ₹2 crore annual pay cut.

Since both superstars are no longer playing Tests or T20Is, it is unlikely they will continue in the A+ bracket.

Will Shubman Gill Move Up to A+?

One player who could gain from this reshuffle is Shubman Gill, the current Test and ODI captain. Currently placed in the A category, Gill has had a strong year - taking over leadership duties and contributing consistently across formats. As a result, he is seen as a front-runner for promotion to A+.

Bumrah and Jadeja are also expected to retain their A+ status.

Other Key Agenda Items

The AGM will also address:

Women’s cricket, including salary and contract structure for domestic players

A proposal to increase match fees for umpires and match referees

First AGM After Major Administrative Changes

This will be the first AGM since significant leadership changes in the BCCI in September:

Mithun Manhas - President

Raghuram Bhatt - Treasurer

Devajit Saikia - Secretary

Prabhtej Singh Bhatia - Joint Secretary

Jaydev Shah, President of the Saurashtra Cricket Association - New Counselor

Also on ABP Live | Shubman Gill vs South Africa: Past Records Raise Concern Ahead Of IND vs SA 2nd T20I

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
