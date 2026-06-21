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HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Included As India Announce ODI Squad For England Tour

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Included As India Announce ODI Squad For England Tour

India Squad For England ODI Series: India announce a 15-player ODI squad for the England tour with Shubman Gill as captain. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return, while Varun Chakravarthy misses Ireland T20Is.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 03:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India announced 15-player squad for England ODI series.
  • Shubman Gill captains; Kohli, Sharma return, pending fitness.
  • Bumrah leads pace; Chakravarthy ruled out of Ireland.

India Squad For England ODI Series: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has officially confirmed a formidable fifteen-player travelling squad for the upcoming three-match international one-day series against England. The high-profile selection features the highly anticipated return of veteran batting icons to the fifty-over format, alongside a dynamic group of exciting young domestic prospects tailored for challenging away conditions this summer.

Kohli's Return Subject To Fitness

Legendary top-order batsman Virat Kohli returns to the national one-day international setup after completely missing the previous competitive series against Afghanistan due to a troublesome hamstring injury sustained earlier this year.

However, the medical department has stipulated that the experienced batsman's final availability for the opening match remains strictly subject to formal fitness clearance from the national board.

The batting ranks receive a further massive boost with the inclusion of veteran opening batsman Rohit Sharma, adding immense stability and leadership experience to the travelling contingent.

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Gill Named Tour Captain

Young batting sensation Shubman Gill has been officially chosen to lead the elite side as team captain for the duration of the high-profile tour across England.

Explosive middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer will act as the designated vice-captain for the 50-over matches, whilst also captaining a slightly adjusted short-format group in Ireland.

The selection committee has finalized KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan as the primary wicketkeeping options to handle the gloves during the rigorous three-match schedule next month.

Balanced Bowling Attack Selected

The versatile spin bowling department will be capably led by premier wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, with left-arm orthodox options Axar Patel and Washington Sundar offering valuable lower-order batting depth.

World-class fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah spearheads a lethal pace attack alongside Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, and exciting newcomer Gurnoor Brar, who recently claimed seven debut wickets.

Promising youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy successfully retains his competitive place in the touring setup as a specialized seam-bowling all-rounder to provide crucial tactical balance on greener pitches.

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Chakravarthy Ruled Out Of Ireland

The governing body also provided an updated squad for the preceding short-format matches against Ireland, confirming mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been officially ruled out of travel.

Chakravarthy is currently completing the final stages of his physical rehabilitation program at the Centre of Excellence following a severe left foot injury sustained during the domestic season.

The international tour officially commences with the opening 50-over fixture at Edgbaston on 14 July, followed by matches at Sophia Gardens and the iconic Lord's cricket ground.

India Tour of England: Official India ODI Squad

India Squad For England ODI Series: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Subject to fitness clearance), Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been named captain for India's ODI series against England?

Young batting sensation Shubman Gill has been officially chosen to lead the elite side as team captain for the duration of the high-profile tour across England.

What is the condition for Virat Kohli's inclusion in the squad?

Virat Kohli's return is subject to formal fitness clearance from the national board. He sustained a troublesome hamstring injury earlier this year.

Who are the designated wicketkeepers for the England ODI series?

KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan have been finalized as the primary wicketkeeping options. They will handle the gloves during the rigorous three-match schedule next month.

Who are the main fast bowlers selected for the series?

Jasprit Bumrah spearheads the pace attack. He is supported by Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, and exciting newcomer Gurnoor Brar.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 03:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Varun Chakravarthy Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA India Tour Of Ireland India Tour Of England India Squad For England ODI Series India Squad England ODI 2026 Varun Chakaravarthy Injury Update Shubman Gill Captain England Tour Virat Kohli Return ODI Squad India Vs Ireland T20I Squad Updates
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