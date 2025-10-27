Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Era Far From Over: Look At Their Last 10 ODI Innings

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Era Far From Over: Look At Their Last 10 ODI Innings

Before IND vs AUS ODI series, questions were being raised about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ODI futures.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 04:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once again reminded everyone why they remain the backbone of Indian cricket. After trailing 0-2 in the ODI series against Australia, India bounced back strongly, thanks to Rohit’s unbeaten 121 and Kohli’s composed 74 that guided the team to a nine-wicket win in Sydney.

Before the series, questions were being raised about the duo’s ODI futures. However, Rohit’s 73 in Adelaide followed by his century in Sydney has firmly silenced the critics.

Similarly, Virat Kohli, who had suffered two consecutive ducks earlier in the series, responded with a match-winning unbeaten 74 - proving that class is indeed permanent.

Rohit Sharma’s last 10 ODI innings

Rohit Sharma has amassed 502 runs in his previous 10 ODI outings, including two centuries and two fifties, at a healthy strike rate of 100.

He also scored 180 runs in the Champions Trophy 2025 and currently tops India’s run chart this year with 504 runs, followed by Shreyas Iyer with 496. Dropping him from the side now would be nothing short of a blunder.

Virat Kohli’s last 10 ODI innings

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, has scored 349 runs at an average of 43.6 in his last 10 ODIs. Despite a few low scores, his consistency and ability to deliver under pressure remain unmatched.

He has one century and three fifties this year, and with 218 runs, he was India’s second-highest scorer in the Champions Trophy behind Iyer (243). His Sydney innings not only helped India win but also reaffirmed that neither the chief selector nor the head coach can overlook the legendary duo any time soon.

When will Virat and Rohit return to play for India?

India’s ODI leg of the Australia tour has concluded, with the hosts clinching the series 2-1. Now, the big question for fans of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is - when will the two stalwarts be seen in action again? 

Up next, India will face South Africa in a three-match ODI series at home. The first match is scheduled to be played in Ranchi on November 30, followed by games in Raipur (December 3) and Visakhapatnam (December 6). 

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA
