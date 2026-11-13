The fan requested to recreate an old photograph with Rohit Sharma, this time including Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer to reflect the current team leadership.
WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Fulfil Elderly Fan's Unique Wish, Team India Joins In
IND vs NZ Live: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer pose with an elderly fan in Mount Maunganui after his special request during India's practice session.
- Elderly fan requested photo with Indian cricket stars.
- Fan wanted to recreate old photo with Rohit Sharma.
- Rohit, Kohli, Iyer posed, making fan's request memorable.
- The heartwarming interaction quickly went viral on social media.
IND vs NZ Live: An elderly fan's meeting with the Indian cricket team turned into a memorable moment during the visitors' training session in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. Ahead of the fourth ODI against the Black Caps, the fan approached the players with a rather specific request involving Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer.
What made the interaction special was the story behind his request. The fan wanted to recreate an old photograph with Rohit, this time bringing another generation of Indian cricket's leadership into the frame. The players were happy to oblige, and the resulting group picture has caught attention on social media.
Why Did The Elderly Fan Want Another Picture With Rohit Sharma?
The fan explained that he had posed for a photograph with Rohit around seven years ago, with the former India captain standing at the front. He wanted a new picture that would bring back that memory while reflecting the current Indian team's leadership.
For the latest photograph, he requested Rohit, Virat and Shreyas to stand together in the front row. It was an unusual request, but one that carried a personal meaning for the supporter.
WATCH VIDEO
An elderly man who welcomed Team India: “I’ve got a photo here of Rohit and me from seven years ago. So, it’d be great if I could have a photo with the captain as well as Rohit.” And he got a picture with Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. ❤️🇮🇳 https://t.co/JImAl46xAb— Rohan💫 (@rohann__45) November 12, 2026
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Pose With Fan
The Indian players agreed to the request and gathered for the photograph. Rohit, Kohli and Shreyas stood in the front row, while their teammates lined up behind them.
The moment offered the fan an opportunity to recreate his earlier photograph with Rohit while adding Kohli and the current India captain to the picture. The team's participation turned his simple request into a memorable interaction.
Team India's Fan Interaction Goes Viral
A video capturing the exchange has been circulating on social media. The interaction has drawn attention from cricket followers, with the players' willingness to join the photograph becoming the highlight of the clip.
The moment took place in Mount Maunganui as India prepared for the fourth ODI of their New Zealand tour.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the fan's special request to the Indian cricket team?
Why did the elderly fan want another picture with Rohit Sharma?
The fan had a picture with Rohit from seven years ago and wanted to update it. He wished to bring back that memory while including the current Indian team's leadership.
Where did this memorable fan interaction take place?
The interaction happened in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, during the Indian cricket team's training session. It was ahead of their fourth ODI against the Black Caps.