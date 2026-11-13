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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Fulfil Elderly Fan's Unique Wish, Team India Joins In

WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Fulfil Elderly Fan's Unique Wish, Team India Joins In

IND vs NZ Live: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer pose with an elderly fan in Mount Maunganui after his special request during India's practice session.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 06:39 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Elderly fan requested photo with Indian cricket stars.
  • Fan wanted to recreate old photo with Rohit Sharma.
  • Rohit, Kohli, Iyer posed, making fan's request memorable.
  • The heartwarming interaction quickly went viral on social media.

IND vs NZ Live: An elderly fan's meeting with the Indian cricket team turned into a memorable moment during the visitors' training session in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. Ahead of the fourth ODI against the Black Caps, the fan approached the players with a rather specific request involving Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer.

What made the interaction special was the story behind his request. The fan wanted to recreate an old photograph with Rohit, this time bringing another generation of Indian cricket's leadership into the frame. The players were happy to oblige, and the resulting group picture has caught attention on social media.

Why Did The Elderly Fan Want Another Picture With Rohit Sharma?

The fan explained that he had posed for a photograph with Rohit around seven years ago, with the former India captain standing at the front. He wanted a new picture that would bring back that memory while reflecting the current Indian team's leadership.

For the latest photograph, he requested Rohit, Virat and Shreyas to stand together in the front row. It was an unusual request, but one that carried a personal meaning for the supporter.

WATCH VIDEO

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Pose With Fan

The Indian players agreed to the request and gathered for the photograph. Rohit, Kohli and Shreyas stood in the front row, while their teammates lined up behind them.

The moment offered the fan an opportunity to recreate his earlier photograph with Rohit while adding Kohli and the current India captain to the picture. The team's participation turned his simple request into a memorable interaction.

Team India's Fan Interaction Goes Viral

A video capturing the exchange has been circulating on social media. The interaction has drawn attention from cricket followers, with the players' willingness to join the photograph becoming the highlight of the clip.

The moment took place in Mount Maunganui as India prepared for the fourth ODI of their New Zealand tour.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the fan's special request to the Indian cricket team?

The fan requested to recreate an old photograph with Rohit Sharma, this time including Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer to reflect the current team leadership.

Why did the elderly fan want another picture with Rohit Sharma?

The fan had a picture with Rohit from seven years ago and wanted to update it. He wished to bring back that memory while including the current Indian team's leadership.

Where did this memorable fan interaction take place?

The interaction happened in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, during the Indian cricket team's training session. It was ahead of their fourth ODI against the Black Caps.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 06:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Team India ROHIT SHARMA VIrat Kohli
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