HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Close To Breaking All-Time Cricket Records In 2026

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Close To Breaking All-Time Cricket Records In 2026

2026 promises to be a historic year for India’s iconic cricket duo, as they continue to dominate both domestic and international cricket.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 05:26 PM (IST)

Legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have sent a strong message with brilliant centuries in the opening matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy, signaling that they are not slowing down anytime soon.

Now focusing solely on One Day Internationals (ODIs), Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli aim to achieve cricketing milestones and set new records in domestic and international cricket next year.

Rohit Sharma's 2026 Targets

1. 400 Sixes in ODIs

Rohit Sharma has already surpassed Shahid Afridi’s record for most ODI sixes, hitting 355 in 279 matches. In 2026, he needs just 45 more sixes to become the first cricketer in history to reach 400 sixes in the 50-over format.

2. 9th 150+ Score in ODIs

Rohit has scored 150+ runs in an ODI innings eight times, including three double centuries. If he achieves this feat once more in 2026, he will become the first player to do it nine times, surpassing Australia’s David Warner and others.

3. First Brand Ambassador of T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma has been named the official brand ambassador of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. This makes him the first active cricketer to hold this prestigious title.

Virat Kohli's 2026 Targets

1. Fastest to 15,000 ODI Runs

Virat Kohli has scored 14,557 runs in 308 ODIs. Needing only 433 more runs, he can surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record and become the fastest player to reach 15,000 ODI runs, achieving the milestone in fewer innings than the legend.

2. 61st List A Century

Virat Kohli has already notched 60 centuries in List A cricket, second only to Tendulkar’s 100. Fans expect him to score his 61st List A century in 2026.

3. 55 ODI Centuries

Virat has 53 ODI centuries to his name, already surpassing Tendulkar’s record of 49. In 2026, he is on track to reach 55 centuries, further cementing his legacy as one of cricket’s greatest batsmen.

With these milestones within reach, 2026 promises to be a historic year for India’s iconic cricket duo, as they continue to dominate both domestic and international cricket.

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 05:26 PM (IST)
