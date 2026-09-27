Rohit-Virat Set To Break 6 Major Records Together, Sachin's World Record In Sight

The first ODI between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram will put the spotlight firmly on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. With both veterans now focusing exclusively on ODI cricket, the opening match could mark the beginning of another milestone-filled campaign as India builds towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Both batters have enjoyed remarkable success against the West Indies. Rohit has accumulated 1,613 runs in 37 ODIs and 35 innings against them at an average of 57.60. His record includes three centuries and 12 fifties, with a highest score of 162.

Kohli's numbers against the Caribbean side are even more impressive. He has scored 2,261 runs in 43 matches and 41 innings at an average of 66.50, including nine centuries and 11 fifties. His highest score against the West Indies is 183.

Virat Kohli On Verge Of 15,000 ODI Runs

One of the biggest landmarks within Kohli's reach is the 15,000-run mark in ODI cricket. The former India captain has 14,941 runs from 314 matches and 302 innings at an average of 58.59.

He needs just 59 more runs to become only the second batter in ODI history to reach the landmark, joining Sachin Tendulkar, who finished his career with 18,426 ODI runs. Kohli could also reach the milestone in fewer innings than anyone else, depending on his performance during the series.

Another major target is his international century tally. Kohli currently has 85 international hundreds and continues to chase the historic 100-century mark. His record against the West Indies gives him reason for optimism, with nine ODI centuries already coming against them.

Thiruvananthapuram Has Been Special For Kohli

The venue for the series opener could also work in Kohli's favour. He has played two ODIs in Thiruvananthapuram and has yet to be dismissed there, accumulating 199 runs.

His most memorable outing at the venue came against Sri Lanka in January 2023, when he smashed an unbeaten 166 off just 110 deliveries. His innings featured 13 fours and eight sixes and showcased his ability to accelerate dramatically after reaching his century.

Kohli also has several other records within reach

He has 59 List-A centuries and needs two more to move past Tendulkar's tally of 60. In addition, Kohli has scored 41 international centuries on home soil and requires two more to surpass Tendulkar's record of 42.

Another Sachin Record In Kohli's Sight

Virat Kohli could also close in on Tendulkar's record for the most ODI runs scored by a batter in home conditions.

Tendulkar amassed 6,976 runs in 164 matches at home. Kohli currently has 6,867 runs from 130 matches and 127 innings, averaging 62.42, with 27 centuries and 36 fifties.

Kohli has also enjoyed a productive 2026 so far. Across six ODI innings this year, he has scored 384 runs at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate above 106, including one century and three half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma Closing In On 12,000 ODI Runs

Rohit also has significant landmarks within reach. India's third-highest ODI run-scorer has accumulated 11,895 runs in 288 matches and 280 innings. He needs 105 more runs to become only the third Indian batter to reach 12,000 ODI runs, following Tendulkar and Kohli.

Rohit has maintained an ODI average of 48.95 and has 34 centuries and 62 fifties to his name, with his career-best score of 264 remaining the highest individual score in ODI cricket.

Rohit Nears 10,000 Runs As An ODI Opener

Another major achievement is waiting for Rohit in his preferred role at the top of the order.

The India opener needs 135 more runs to become only the fourth player, and the second Indian after Tendulkar, to score 10,000 ODI runs specifically as an opener.

Rohit has so far accumulated 9,865 runs in 201 matches and 199 innings as an opener, averaging 54.50. His record in the role includes 32 centuries and 49 fifties. Tendulkar remains the leading run-scorer among ODI openers, having amassed 15,310 runs in 344 matches and 340 innings, including 45 centuries and 72 fifties.

Rohit's 2026 ODI Form

Rohit Sharma has also been in productive touch in ODIs this year. He has scored 379 runs in nine innings at an average of 42.11 and a strike rate of 99.21.

His 2026 tally includes a century and a fifty, with his most recent ODI innings being a 138-run knock against England at Lord's.

With several major milestones within reach, the opening ODI against the West Indies could be a significant occasion for both Rohit and Kohli. As India continues its preparations for the 2027 World Cup, the performances of its two experienced ODI stars will remain a major talking point.