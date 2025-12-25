Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Centuries Video Shared By BCCI Sparks Social Media Trolls

Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier domestic One Day tournament, kicked off with excitement and stellar performances. On the opening day, 19 matches were played, but the biggest headlines came from two cricket legends, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Both scored remarkable centuries, but fans were unable to watch these historic innings live, sparking frustration and widespread trolling of the BCCI.

In Jaipur, Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten 155 off 94 balls against Sikkim, including 18 fours and 9 sixes, completing his century in just 62 balls. Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli played a pivotal knock of 133 off 101 balls against Andhra Pradesh, guiding Delhi to victory. These performances reaffirmed their dominance in domestic cricket.

BCCI Shares Videos, Fans Express Anger

After the matches, BCCI posted videos of Rohit and Kohli’s innings on social media, calling it a special treat for fans.

However, the gesture backfired. The videos were criticized for poor quality, unclear visuals, and awkward angles.

Fans questioned why the world’s richest cricket board could not provide better coverage for a domestic tournament, despite managing high-quality broadcasts for international matches.

🚨 Trust me, Abhi din thode ache nhi chal rhe BCCI ke...

Ek din World ka sbse Ameer Board banega na ye, tab dekhna , eski Video Quality...

And Also, koi Famous Player khel rha hota na, to Coverage alag hi level ki hoti inki...



🙏 Pray for BCCI ki 2026 me inki Garibi khtm ho jay — Aakash Beniwal (@AakashBeniwal1) December 24, 2025

Recorded from Nokia 6600😍 wish we were in 2025. — Aishwary Tipre (@AishTips) December 24, 2025

Calculator video recording kiya tha kya??? Richest cricket board 😆 — RupamRaaz (@rupamrr93) December 24, 2025

Beautiful camera. Was it purchased when we won 1983 World Cup? — Aboyii (@oneatatimee) December 24, 2025

My parents' marriage function DVD is also of the same quality. I'm a father of two myself. — Zero Degree (@cryptobazigar) December 24, 2025

Rohit and Kohli Continue to Dominate

Despite being in the later stages of their careers, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to dominate the ODI format. Following the Australia tour, Virat has scored three centuries and two fifties in five matches, while Rohit has notched two centuries and three fifties in seven games, highlighting their consistent form and unmatched experience.