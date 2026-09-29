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English NewsSportsCricketRohit Sharma Reveals Private Conversations With Virat Kohli On The Field

Rohit Sharma Reveals Private Conversations With Virat Kohli On The Field

Rohit Sharma discusses Virat Kohli's record fifth World Cup appearance, their on-field chats, and shared goals ahead of the 2027 tournament.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 2027 World Cup likely Kohli, Rohit's final 50-over appearance.
  • Rohit said Kohli understands World Cup's immense importance.
  • Rohit discussed on-field tactical chats and constant team goals.

With exactly one year remaining until the marquee ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027, the impending tournament is widely projected to serve as the final 50-over world championship appearance for senior stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While Kohli famously tasted glory as part of the victorious 2011 squad, captain Rohit remains in pursuit of his maiden ODI World Cup trophy, having fallen agonizingly short in the 2023 final on home soil.

Ahead of India's second ODI against the West Indies, Rohit Sharma opened up about his enduring partnership with Kohli, revealing the dynamic discussions they share on the field and shedding light on their shared pursuit of global silverware.

Rohit On Kohli's Path To A Record Fifth World Cup

As Kohli prepares to feature in his fifth consecutive ODI World Cup, having previously contested the 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023 editions, Rohit emphasised that the veteran batter requires no reminders regarding the magnitude of the global stage.

"He has been playing for so many years. Whether it's the '27 World Cup or the '23 World Cup, there's no need to explain it to him. World Cup is World Cup," Rohit told JioStar. "And I'm pretty sure that everyone who is going to be part of the team understands the importance of a World Cup, especially Kohli. I mean, the one who has played the most World Cups in this team, I think, is him."

"The 50-over World Cup: he played in 2011, '15, '19 and '23. He has played four World Cups. This will be his fifth. So obviously, he has played the most, and he knows the importance of the World Cup. So, this discussion does not happen."

On-Field Chats And A Unified Goal

Discussing their actual interactions in the middle while batting together, India's captain shared lighthearted glimpses into their tactical exchanges and physical management during intense run chases.

"The discussion is about what we can do. When we are batting together, we discuss whom to attack, whom to take a single off, and what to do. Sometimes something happens to my leg, so I tell him, 'Brother, run carefully, I'm feeling something.' So he understands it that way," Rohit noted.

Reflecting on their evolution from youngsters to senior leaders sharing the dressing room for nearly two decades, Rohit asserted that their core objective has remained entirely constant.

"Such conversations keep happening. So it's been pretty fun. Nothing has changed from when we started to now. Obviously, we're different individuals in terms of how we carry ourselves on the field, but other than that, our goal and thinking for the team are pretty much the same: we have to win the match. We have to win the World Cup, we have to win the tournament, we have to win the series, and we have to do well for the team. Which people can we help? That is completely the same."

Frequently Asked Questions

Which prominent Indian cricketers are expected to make their final ODI World Cup appearance in 2027?

Senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are widely projected to participate in their final 50-over World Cup in 2027. Kohli famously won in 2011, while Rohit seeks his maiden trophy.

How many ODI World Cups has Virat Kohli played in so far?

Virat Kohli has played in four previous ODI World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023). The upcoming 2027 tournament will be his fifth consecutive appearance.

What do Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli discuss when batting together?

On the field, they discuss strategies like whom to attack, taking singles, and physical management during intense run chases. Their conversations are lighthearted and practical.

What is the primary shared goal of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli?

Their core objective has always been to win matches, tournaments, and the World Cup for the team. This unified goal has remained constant throughout their careers.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Cricket News Team India ROHIT SHARMA ICC ODI World Cup 2027
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