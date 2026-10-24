Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma humorously cited teen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for not driving.

Rohit explained the 15-year-old lacks a valid driving license.

Sooryavanshi is a rapidly rising cricket star attracting attention.

Rohit Sharma brought up teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during an entertaining segment on television. The India star and former captain, who is currently hosting Sony TV’s Family Full House show, was asked which cricketer he would not allow to drive his new car. Rohit’s answer pointed towards the 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter, with the youngster’s age emerging as the obvious reason behind the choice. The light-hearted moment has caught the attention of cricket fans, particularly given Sooryavanshi’s growing popularity.

Why Did Rohit Sharma Pick Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

The question put to Rohit was simple, which fellow cricketer would he keep away from the driver’s seat if he purchased a new car?

The former India captain named Sooryavanshi, explaining that the teenager did not have a driving licence.

At 15, Sooryavanshi is still three years away from meeting India’s minimum age requirement for obtaining a licence to drive a private car.

Read More: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today?

Rohit’s response therefore appeared to be a playful observation about the youngster’s age rather than a comment on his driving ability.

The exchange has added another talking point to Sooryavanshi’s rapidly growing public profile, with the youngster continuing to attract attention both on and off the field.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Rapid Rise

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken the cricketing world by storm with his performances in the IPL, earning several individual accolades by his second season before making his much-awaited India debut.

Although his initial outings in England failed to meet expectations, he bounced back against Zimbabwe. He later spent time on the sidelines as Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma established themselves as India’s preferred T20I opening pair.

However, Ishan Kishan’s injury handed Sooryavanshi another opportunity in the playing XI against New Zealand.

The youngster also added an Asian Games gold medal to his growing list of achievements.

With his profile continuing to rise, Sooryavanshi remains firmly in the spotlight, with even Rohit Sharma’s recent television appearance bringing fresh attention to the teenage sensation.