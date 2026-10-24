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English NewsSportsCricketRohit Sharma Won’t Let Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Do THIS! India Star Names Teen Sensation In Hilarious Answer

Rohit Sharma Won’t Let Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Do THIS! India Star Names Teen Sensation In Hilarious Answer

Rohit Sharma named 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi when asked which cricketer he wouldn't let drive his new car, citing the teenager's lack of a driving licence.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma humorously cited teen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for not driving.
  • Rohit explained the 15-year-old lacks a valid driving license.
  • Sooryavanshi is a rapidly rising cricket star attracting attention.

Rohit Sharma brought up teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during an entertaining segment on television. The India star and former captain, who is currently hosting Sony TV’s Family Full House show, was asked which cricketer he would not allow to drive his new car. Rohit’s answer pointed towards the 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter, with the youngster’s age emerging as the obvious reason behind the choice. The light-hearted moment has caught the attention of cricket fans, particularly given Sooryavanshi’s growing popularity.

Why Did Rohit Sharma Pick Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

The question put to Rohit was simple, which fellow cricketer would he keep away from the driver’s seat if he purchased a new car?

The former India captain named Sooryavanshi, explaining that the teenager did not have a driving licence.

At 15, Sooryavanshi is still three years away from meeting India’s minimum age requirement for obtaining a licence to drive a private car.

Read More: IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today?

Rohit’s response therefore appeared to be a playful observation about the youngster’s age rather than a comment on his driving ability.

The exchange has added another talking point to Sooryavanshi’s rapidly growing public profile, with the youngster continuing to attract attention both on and off the field.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Rapid Rise

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken the cricketing world by storm with his performances in the IPL, earning several individual accolades by his second season before making his much-awaited India debut.

Although his initial outings in England failed to meet expectations, he bounced back against Zimbabwe. He later spent time on the sidelines as Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma established themselves as India’s preferred T20I opening pair.

However, Ishan Kishan’s injury handed Sooryavanshi another opportunity in the playing XI against New Zealand.

The youngster also added an Asian Games gold medal to his growing list of achievements.

With his profile continuing to rise, Sooryavanshi remains firmly in the spotlight, with even Rohit Sharma’s recent television appearance bringing fresh attention to the teenage sensation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rohit Sharma not want Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to drive his car?

Rohit Sharma named Vaibhav Sooryavanshi because the 15-year-old does not have a driving license. This was a playful observation about his age.

How old is cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is 15 years old. He is still three years away from meeting India's minimum age requirement for a driving license.

What are some of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's cricketing achievements?

He has performed well in the IPL, made his India debut, and won an Asian Games gold medal. His profile continues to rise rapidly.

What show did Rohit Sharma make this comment on?

Rohit Sharma made this comment while hosting Sony TV’s Family Full House show. The segment caught the attention of cricket fans.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA IPL IND Vs NZ T20Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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