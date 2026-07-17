Rohit Sharma 'Unhappy' With Selection Choice After BCCI's 'Last ODI' Meeting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 2027 World Cup plans, Jaiswal's rise spurred decision.

Indian cricket is on the verge of a massive transitional shift following explosive reports regarding One Day International (ODI) future of veteran opener Rohit Sharma. Tensions have reportedly peaked within the Indian dressing room during the ongoing three-match ODI series against England.

Inside details from a recent high-stakes meeting have emerged, revealing that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir, has decided to "move on" from the legendary former captain.

The decision has reportedly left Rohit Sharma deeply unhappy, casting a massive cloud of speculation over what could be the final days of an illustrious 50-over career.

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Fateful 'Last ODI' Meeting

According to reports published by The Indian Express, the selection committee officially communicated their future roadmap to Rohit Sharma in a meeting held last week, which also included coach Gautam Gambhir. The selectors directly informed the 39-year-old opener that he does not feature in their long-term plans heading into the next phase of Indian cricket.

Rohit "wasn't happy" with the abrupt decision, as he had actively worked on his physical fitness with the intention of playing through the next major tournament cycle.

While BCCI has left the final call on a graceful retirement entirely to Rohit himself, a BCCI source confirmed that the upcoming third ODI against England at Lord's will be the final time the veteran opener is considered for selection.

Looking Ahead To 2027 World Cup

The core reason behind the selection committee’s strict stance is their aggressive planning for the 2027 ODI World Cup. With Rohit set to turn 40 by the time the tournament arrives, selectors believe it is vital to build a younger, highly dynamic top order.

A major catalyst for this decision is the meteoric rise of Yashasvi Jaiswal. The in-form, younger left-handed opener has been waiting on the sidelines for an extended period. Selectors are intent on giving Jaiswal ample game time and a prolonged run to cement his position at the top of the order alongside Shubman Gill, who recently took over the Test captaincy after Rohit stepped away from the longest format.

End of an Era at Lord's

If the reports hold true, the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground will serve as the final stage for one of the greatest white-ball careers in cricket history. Rohit Sharma's legacy in the 50-over format is firmly etched in folklore, boasting 11,731 runs across 286 matches as one of the most destructive and dependable openers the game has ever seen.

A Legacy of Leadership: Beyond his personal batting milestones, Rohit led India to the 2023 World Cup final with a fearless, selfless batting approach and marshaled the team to a historic victory at the 2025 Men's Champions Trophy in the UAE.