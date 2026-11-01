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English NewsSportsCricketRohit Sharma To Return In Vijay Hazare Trophy, Check His Expected Schedule

Rohit Sharma To Return In Vijay Hazare Trophy, Check His Expected Schedule

Rohit Sharma featured in two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Mumbai last season. He made a spectacular contribution against Sikkim, smashing 155 runs from just 94 deliveries.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 08:32 AM (IST)

Rohit Sharma is preparing to turn out for Mumbai in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy after confirming his availability to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). The 50-over domestic competition is scheduled to be held from December 14 to January 8. Since Rohit currently represents India only in ODIs, participating in the tournament could help him maintain match rhythm and fitness with the 2027 ODI World Cup in sight.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Rohit is expected to join Mumbai's campaign after India's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. However, the number of games he will feature in remains undecided.

Rohit Sharma To Play For Mumbai In Vijay Hazare Trophy

A Mumbai Cricket Association source confirmed that Rohit had communicated his decision to participate in the domestic tournament after the Sri Lanka series. The source also indicated that the former India captain would inform the association about his intended match schedule at a later stage.

India's ODI series against Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place from December 13 to 19. Mumbai will have already completed three Vijay Hazare Trophy fixtures by the time Rohit becomes available. Their next match is against Services on December 21, which could mark his return to domestic cricket.

India are also scheduled to begin an ODI series against Zimbabwe on January 3. With the international assignment approaching, Rohit may have a limited window to represent Mumbai. Based on the available schedule, he could potentially play around three to four Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, although his final participation is yet to be confirmed.

Rohit Played Two Matches Last Season

Rohit Sharma also featured in two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Mumbai last season. He made a spectacular contribution against Sikkim, smashing 155 runs from just 94 deliveries. However, his next outing against Uttarakhand ended in disappointment as he was dismissed without scoring.

Across 364 List A appearances, Rohit has amassed 14,517 runs, including 39 centuries. His participation in the upcoming tournament would offer him valuable 50-over match practice ahead of India's future ODI commitments.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 08:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket News ROHIT SHARMA
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