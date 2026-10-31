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English NewsSportsCricketRohit Sharma To Return For Mumbai In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026-27: Report

Rohit Sharma To Return For Mumbai In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026-27: Report

Rohit Sharma has reportedly informed the MCA about his availability for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026-27 after India's ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 09:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma confirmed playing for Mumbai in Vijay Hazare.
  • He informed MCA, available after Sri Lanka ODI series.
  • His match participation is limited due to schedule overlap.
  • Number of games he plays remains currently unclear.

Rohit Sharma is expected to feature for Mumbai in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the former India captain reportedly informing the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) about his availability for the domestic one-day tournament.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Rohit has conveyed his decision directly to the state association. However, the number of matches he intends to play remains unclear, with the veteran opener expected to confirm his availability at a later stage.

His participation is likely to begin after India's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, scheduled from December 13 to 19. With the international assignment overlapping with the initial phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Rohit's involvement in Mumbai's campaign could be limited.

An MCA source told The Indian Express: "He has informed us that he will be playing for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and to consider him available after India's three-ODI series against Sri Lanka at home. How many matches he will be available for, he will inform us later."

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Rohit Sharma's Previous Vijay Hazare Trophy Appearance

Rohit's reported decision would mark another domestic appearance for Mumbai after he returned to the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. It was his first participation in the competition since 2018, following the BCCI's emphasis on centrally contracted and national-team players turning out for their respective state sides when not occupied with international commitments.

The opener made an impressive start to his previous campaign, smashing 155 runs off just 94 deliveries against Sikkim. However, he could not maintain that momentum in the following fixture, getting dismissed for a duck against Uttarakhand.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Heartbreaking Scenes! Umpire Collapses After Six Strikes Him On The Head

His return had attracted considerable attention, with a large crowd turning up to watch the India star in domestic action.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026-27 Schedule

The league stage of the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled to run from December 14 to 29, while the knockout matches will take place between January 2 and 8.

India's ODI series against Sri Lanka is scheduled from December 13 to 19, with matches set to be played in Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The overlapping schedule could influence how many Vijay Hazare Trophy games Rohit is able to play.

Meanwhile, speculation continues over Rohit's role at Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027, with reports suggesting that the franchise could consider restoring him as captain. However, no official announcement has confirmed a change in leadership.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Rohit Sharma playing in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Yes, Rohit Sharma is expected to play for Mumbai in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has reportedly informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) of his availability.

When will Rohit Sharma be available to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy?

He is likely to join Mumbai's campaign after India's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled from December 13 to 19. The exact number of matches he will play is still unclear.

How many matches will Rohit Sharma play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy?

The exact number of matches Rohit Sharma intends to play is currently unclear. He is expected to confirm his availability for specific games at a later stage due to overlapping international commitments.

Why is Rohit Sharma participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy?

His participation aligns with the BCCI's policy encouraging national players to represent their state sides when not on international duty. This will be his second appearance in the competition since 2018.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 09:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Hazare Trophy Mumbai Cricket ROHIT SHARMA Indian Cricket Team
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