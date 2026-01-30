Rohit Sharma Teases Massive Announcement, 'New Role' For Team India

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma, currently enjoying a well-deserved break from the international circuit, has sent social media into a tailspin with a cryptic update.

The veteran opener shared a mysterious story on his Instagram, hinting at a major transition in his professional journey.

The post, which featured the text “New Role Incoming. Lead___of India. Stay Tuned!”, was accompanied by a promise of a "Big Reveal" scheduled for tomorrow afternoon.

The blank space in "Lead___of India" has sparked a wave of theories among fans. Some speculate about a potential return to a leadership capacity or even a coaching mentorship, and seasoned observers point toward a major brand collaboration or a new ambassadorial role.

🚨 NEW ROLE FOR ROHIT SHARMA 🚨



Rohit Sharma cooking something big👀⏳ pic.twitter.com/fRiMiHJ5WM — Incognito Cricket (@Incognitocric) January 29, 2026

Notably, the story included the hashtag #collab, a classic indicator of a commercial partnership rather than a change in his cricketing status. Whether it’s a new venture into the tech world or a high-profile national campaign, the "Hitman" certainly knows how to keep his fans on the edge of their seats.

When will Rohit Sharma play next for India?

After his recent retirement from Test cricket in May 2025 and T20 Internationals following the 2024 World Cup win, Rohit Sharma's appearances in the Indian jersey are now focused exclusively on the ODI format.

Following conclusion of India's home series against New Zealand in January 2026, Rohit is currently on an international break. Here is when you can expect to see the "Hitman" back in action:

Rohit Sharma is expected to return to the Indian squad for the high-profile Tour of England in July 2026. This series is a big part of India's preparation for 2027 ODI World Cup.

India vs England ODI Schedule:

1st ODI: July 14, 2026 - Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd ODI: July 16, 2026 - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

3rd ODI: July 19, 2026 - Lord's, London