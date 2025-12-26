Rohit Sharma's Teammate Hospitalised After On-Field Incident In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mumbai batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi sustained a serious injury during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Uttarakhand.

The youngster was unable to move his neck following the incident, prompting immediate concern on the field. While fielding, Raghuvanshi suffered injuries to his shoulder as well as his head.

Given the gravity of the situation, a stretcher was rushed out and Raghuvanshi was carefully taken off the ground. He has since been admitted to a hospital in Jaipur for further medical evaluation.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi sustained a serious injury blow near his neck during Vijay Hazare. hope he recovers as soon as possible🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/B0WlsCrWWS — RI5HU SRIVASTAVA (@rishuknight15) December 26, 2025

Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi?

Angkrish Raghuvanshi is one of India’s most promising young batting talents, known for his aggressive strokeplay and technical elegance.

Born on June 5, 2005, in Delhi, Raghuvanshi moved to Mumbai at a young age to hone his skills under the mentorship of former Indian cricketer Abhishek Nayar.

He first rose to global prominence during the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup, where he emerged as India’s leading run-scorer. His standout performance in the tournament, including a brilliant 144 against Uganda, played a pivotal role in India clinching the title.

A tall, stylish right-hander, he is equally comfortable against pace and spin, often drawing comparisons to senior openers for his ability to find gaps with ease.

IPL debut

In 2024, Raghuvanshi became a household name following his sensational debut for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.

At just 18 years old, he smashed a half-century in his very first innings against Delhi Capitals, becoming one of the youngest players to achieve the feat. Currently representing Mumbai in domestic tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he is widely regarded as a future pillar of the Indian national team’s top order.

Also on ABP Live | 'Gambhir, Agarkar Ka Papa Rohit Sharma': Fan's Chant Goes Viral During Vijay Hazare Trophy - Watch