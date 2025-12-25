Rohit Sharma Wins Fans Over With Humble Gesture In Jaipur - Watch

In a heartwarming moment that has taken social media by storm, Indian cricket icon Rohit Sharma once again displayed why he is affectionately known as the "People’s Captain."

Following his dominant performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) opener against Sikkim in Jaipur on December 24, 2025, a young fan breached the security perimeter to express his admiration.

The incident occurred as the Mumbai team was walking off the field after a resounding victory at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

In a surge of emotion, a young fan managed to evade the stewards and rushed toward Rohit. As the boy bent down to touch the veteran opener's feet - a traditional Indian mark of deep respect - Rohit immediately stepped back.

Instead of allowing the fan to complete the gesture, Rohit reached out, pulled the youngster up, and gave him a warm pat on the back.

A young fan tried to touch Rohit Sharma’s feet, but Rohit stopped him and acknowledged him. ❤️pic.twitter.com/sRznqzyTRs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 25, 2025

The "Hitman" spent a few brief moments acknowledging the boy’s support before security moved in to guide the fan away. The crowd, which had already been in high spirits following Rohit's batting masterclass, erupted in cheers, highlighting the deep bond between the star and his supporters.

Rohit’s Performance So Far

Rohit’s return to the domestic circuit after a seven-year hiatus has been nothing short of spectacular. Facing Sikkim in Group C, he reminded everyone of his white-ball pedigree by smashing an unbeaten 155 off just 94 deliveries.

His innings was a vintage display of power and timing, featuring 18 boundaries and 9 towering sixes. The knock didn’t just help Mumbai chase down a target of 237 in just 30.3 overs; it also marked his 37th List-A century, proving that his hunger for runs remains insatiable as he prepares for the upcoming international assignments.

What’s Next for the Hitman?

Fans in Jaipur won’t have to wait long for an encore. Rohit Sharma is confirmed to play at least one more match for Mumbai to maintain his match fitness.

Next Match: Mumbai vs. Uttarakhand

Date: Friday, December 26, 2025

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Time: 9:00 AM IST