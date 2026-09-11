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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer And Shardul Thakur Recreate Viral ‘Koi Shehri Babu’ Dance

WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer And Shardul Thakur Recreate Viral ‘Koi Shehri Babu’ Dance

Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur recreate their viral ‘Koi Shehri Babu’ dance in a new Family Full House promo.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit, Shreyas, Shardul recreated their viral 'Koi Shehri Babu' dance.
  • This dance promotes Rohit Sharma's upcoming television debut show.
  • His show 'Family Full House' premieres September 19 on Sony.
  • The original dance first went viral in 2021 with Iyer's century.

Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur have brought back one of Indian cricket’s most entertaining viral moments. The trio recreated their famous dance to ‘Koi Shehri Babu’ in a new promotional video for Rohit’s upcoming television show, with former India cricketer Abhishek Nayar also joining the fun.

The clip has once again caught fans’ attention as the three players repeat the dance steps that first became popular in 2021. Their latest appearance has also offered a glimpse of Rohit’s lighter side away from cricket. 

WATCH: Rohit And Co Bring Back Their Viral Dance

The new video features Rohit, Shreyas and Shardul performing the same routine that made them a social-media hit several years ago. Abhishek Nayar is also seen participating in the light-hearted moment.

WATCH VIDEO

The dance was filmed as part of the promotion for Family Full House with Rohit Sharma. The entertainment show marks Rohit’s television debut and is scheduled to premiere on September 19 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. 

The reunion has added a nostalgic touch to the promo, with fans enjoying the familiar chemistry between the Indian cricketers.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav Sends Stumps Flying With A Shane Warne-Like Beauty

How The ‘Koi Shehri Babu’ Dance Went Viral In 2021

The original dance video was shared by Rohit in November 2021 after Shreyas scored a century on his Test debut against New Zealand in Kanpur.

Rohit, Shreyas and Shardul danced to a remixed version of ‘Koi Shehri Babu’, with Shreyas leading the routine while the other two followed his steps.

WATCH VIDEO

Rohit captioned the post, “Well done @shreyas41 making all the right moves.” The video quickly went viral, with fans and fellow cricketers reacting to the trio’s unusual celebration. 

ALSO READ | Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan have been questioned by NCCIA over dressing room leaks.

Rohit Sharma Set For A New Television Role

Rohit is now preparing to appear in a completely different setting through Family Full House with Rohit Sharma. The show will feature the former India captain interacting with celebrities, friends and other guests in a family entertainment format.

The latest promo has already highlighted Rohit’s natural humour and his ability to create a lively atmosphere, while the return of the ‘Koi Shehri Babu’ dance has given fans another reason to watch the clip.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which cricketers recreated the 'Koi Shehri Babu' dance?

Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and Shardul Thakur recreated the dance. Former India cricketer Abhishek Nayar also joined them in the promotional video.

Why did the cricketers recreate their famous 'Koi Shehri Babu' dance?

They recreated it for a promotional video for Rohit Sharma's upcoming television show. The show is titled

What is the name of Rohit Sharma's new television show?

Rohit Sharma's new television show is called

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Shardul Thakur Abhishek Nayar ROHIT SHARMA Shreyas Iyer Family Full House Koi Shehri Babu
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