Viral Photos Of Rohit Sharma At Shikhar Dhawan’s 1st And 2nd Weddings Breaks The Internet

HomeSportsCricketViral Photos Of Rohit Sharma At Shikhar Dhawan’s 1st And 2nd Weddings Breaks The Internet

From the Champions Trophy to the wedding mandap - Rohit Sharma stands by Shikhar Dhawan as "Gabbar" starts a new life with Sophie Shine, proving their brotherhood is forever.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
In a heartwarming display of a decade-long brotherhood, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was among the star-studded guests as his longtime opening partner Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with Sophie Shine. The private ceremony, held in the Delhi-NCR region on February 21, 2026, has gone viral not just for the celebrations but for a poignant "full circle" moment involving the "Hitman".

Viral Throwback

Social media was quickly flooded with a comparison of two distinct eras. Fans juxtaposed a photograph of Rohit Sharma attending Dhawan’s first wedding years ago with a nearly identical snapshot from Saturday’s nuptials. For the cricketing community, the images served as a powerful testament to a partnership that began at the 2013 Champions Trophy and evolved into one of the most successful opening pairs in ODI history.

Rohit, who arrived at the venue with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, was seen sharing lighthearted moments with the groom. The viral "Then vs. Now" photos highlighted that while career phases and personal lives may shift, the bond between the two prolific openers remains an "unwavering" fixture in Indian cricket.

Watch Post

Sophie Shine and the Intimate Vibe

The wedding was an intimate traditional Indian affair, marking a fresh chapter for Dhawan following his 2023 divorce. His bride, Sophie Shine, is an Ireland-born corporate professional currently serving as a Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, Sophie also heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the cricketer's "Da One Sports" venture.

The couple, who reportedly first met in Dubai, had been dating since early 2025 and announced their engagement this past January. For the main ceremony, the duo opted for a "minimal yet timeless" look, with Dhawan in a sharp black tailored suit for the reception and Sophie in an ethereal pale pink gown-style lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra.

A Nostalgic Partnership

The event served as a mini-reunion for several Indian cricket icons. Yuzvendra Chahal, one of Dhawan’s closest friends, was the first to share glimpses of the festivities with the spirited caption, “Mere yaar ki shaadi hai” (It’s my friend’s wedding). Other prominent attendees included Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and Robin Uthappa, while Virat Kohli extended his congratulations via social media, wishing "Jatt Ji" a happy married life.

Dhawan, who officially retired from international cricket in August 2024, appears to be entering a "settled and positive" phase of life. Despite the personal struggles of the past, the overwhelming support from his "Hitman" teammate and the wider fraternity underscored the deep-rooted respect "Gabbar" continues to command in the Indian dressing room.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Shikhar Dhawan marry?

Shikhar Dhawan married Sophie Shine, an Ireland-born corporate professional. She is a Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi.

When and where did Shikhar Dhawan's wedding take place?

The wedding took place in the Delhi-NCR region on February 21, 2026. It was described as an intimate traditional Indian affair.

Who attended Shikhar Dhawan's wedding?

Many prominent Indian cricketers attended, including Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and Robin Uthappa. Virat Kohli sent his congratulations online.

What was the special moment involving Rohit Sharma?

Fans shared 'Then vs. Now' photos of Rohit Sharma attending Dhawan's first wedding years ago and his recent wedding, highlighting their decade-long brotherhood.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shikhar Dhawan ROHIT SHARMA Sophie Shine Shikhar Dhawan Wedding Photos Shikhar Dhawan's Wife
Embed widget