Viral Photos Of Rohit Sharma At Shikhar Dhawan’s 1st And 2nd Weddings Breaks The Internet

In a heartwarming display of a decade-long brotherhood, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was among the star-studded guests as his longtime opening partner Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with Sophie Shine. The private ceremony, held in the Delhi-NCR region on February 21, 2026, has gone viral not just for the celebrations but for a poignant "full circle" moment involving the "Hitman".

Viral Throwback

Social media was quickly flooded with a comparison of two distinct eras. Fans juxtaposed a photograph of Rohit Sharma attending Dhawan’s first wedding years ago with a nearly identical snapshot from Saturday’s nuptials. For the cricketing community, the images served as a powerful testament to a partnership that began at the 2013 Champions Trophy and evolved into one of the most successful opening pairs in ODI history.

Rohit, who arrived at the venue with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, was seen sharing lighthearted moments with the groom. The viral "Then vs. Now" photos highlighted that while career phases and personal lives may shift, the bond between the two prolific openers remains an "unwavering" fixture in Indian cricket.

Watch Post

Wife changed but that old friend remains the same 🫡



That's how loyal Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan friendship is 🥹 pic.twitter.com/OOOZUjsdon — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) February 22, 2026

Rohit Sharma × Shikhar Dhawan! ❤



- The Re - Union of Indian opening pairs. pic.twitter.com/WjxT87Ha1l — Rohit Sharma Fan (@hitmanfanfollow) February 22, 2026

Dosti jo boundaries se aage ho—Rohit Sharma aur Shikhar Dhawan ka bond dil se, hamesha ke liye 🫂❤️🏏 pic.twitter.com/AzfBFlHDII — Pratik Maheta (@maheta_pra70945) February 22, 2026

Sophie Shine and the Intimate Vibe

The wedding was an intimate traditional Indian affair, marking a fresh chapter for Dhawan following his 2023 divorce. His bride, Sophie Shine, is an Ireland-born corporate professional currently serving as a Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, Sophie also heads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the cricketer's "Da One Sports" venture.

The couple, who reportedly first met in Dubai, had been dating since early 2025 and announced their engagement this past January. For the main ceremony, the duo opted for a "minimal yet timeless" look, with Dhawan in a sharp black tailored suit for the reception and Sophie in an ethereal pale pink gown-style lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra.

A Nostalgic Partnership

The event served as a mini-reunion for several Indian cricket icons. Yuzvendra Chahal, one of Dhawan’s closest friends, was the first to share glimpses of the festivities with the spirited caption, “Mere yaar ki shaadi hai” (It’s my friend’s wedding). Other prominent attendees included Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and Robin Uthappa, while Virat Kohli extended his congratulations via social media, wishing "Jatt Ji" a happy married life.

Rohit, Rahul, and Raina bring all the feels at Shikhar Dhawan's wedding ceremony ♥️ pic.twitter.com/nezanFDD4L — Kanak Kumari (@KanakKu64995524) February 22, 2026

Dhawan, who officially retired from international cricket in August 2024, appears to be entering a "settled and positive" phase of life. Despite the personal struggles of the past, the overwhelming support from his "Hitman" teammate and the wider fraternity underscored the deep-rooted respect "Gabbar" continues to command in the Indian dressing room.