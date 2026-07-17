IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketRohit Sharma’s Records At Lord’s Ahead Of Rumored Final Match

Rohit Sharma’s Records At Lord’s Ahead Of Rumored Final Match

With selectors reportedly looking past Rohit Sharma for the 2027 World Cup, his upcoming ODI at Lord’s could be his final match. Here is his record at the iconic venue.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Current series tied, fans expect a final masterclass.

A heartbreaking piece of news has left Indian cricket fans deeply saddened. Reports suggest that the BCCI’s senior selection committee has communicated to veteran opener Rohit Sharma that they are looking to the future. He is reportedly no longer part of the team's roadmap for the 2027 ODI World Cup.  

With the selectors wishing to transition and hand opportunities to younger talent like Yashasvi Jaiswal, the third and final ODI against England at Lord’s on Sunday, July 19, 2026, could well be the "Hitman’s" final international appearance for India.

ALSO READ: Huge Virat Kohli Update Surfaces After Rohit Sharma's Exit From World Cup 2027 Plans

Rohit's Legendary Career and Sudden Departures

Rohit Sharma made his international debut on June 23, 2007, in an ODI against Ireland in Belfast. Over nearly two decades, he transformed into one of the most destructive and celebrated openers in world cricket.  

As a leader, he reached the pinnacle by captaining India to a historic T20 World Cup triumph in June 2024, immediately after which he announced his retirement from the shortest format. In May 2025, he also bid farewell to Test cricket, leaving ODI as his only active format. While millions of supporters held onto the hope of seeing him play in the 2027 World Cup, these sudden developments have sent shockwaves through the cricketing community.

Underwhelming History at the 'Home of Cricket'

As Rohit prepares to walk out at Lord’s, history is not quite on his side. The legendary batsman has played only 5 international matches at this historic venue across all formats, and his white-ball numbers here are surprisingly low:

One-Day Internationals (ODIs): Rohit has played only 2 ODIs at Lord's. In one match, he was dismissed for a duck, and in the other, he managed only 15 runs.

T20 Internationals (T20Is): During the 2009 T20 World Cup, Rohit played 2 matches at Lord's. He scored just 5 runs against the West Indies and was dismissed for 9 against England.

Test Matches: Interestingly, the red-ball format has yielded his best performance at this ground. In his solitary Test match at Lord’s, Rohit scored a total of 104 runs across both innings, which included a magnificent, gritty knock of 83 runs decorated with 13 fours and 2 sixes.

Ultimate Decider

So far, the ongoing bilateral ODI series has been tough for the former skipper, who registered scores of 11 in the first match and 26 in the second.

With the series tied at 1-1, the final ODI at Lord’s is set up to be an emotionally charged decider. If this is indeed his swansong, fans across the globe are desperately hoping that the 'Hitman' unleashes one final masterclass. There would be no better place than the "Home of Cricket" to silence his critics, sign off on a high, and cement an irreplaceable legacy.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Rohit Sharma performed at Lord's in his career?

Rohit has played 5 international matches at Lord's. He has low scores in ODIs and T20Is there, but scored 104 runs, including a gritty 83, in his solitary Test match at the venue.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 17 Jul 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI ROHIT SHARMA Hitman Rohit Sharma Retirement IND VS ENG
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Rohit Sharma’s Records At Lord’s Ahead Of Rumored Final Match
Rohit Sharma’s Records At Lord’s Ahead Of Rumored Final Match
Cricket
WATCH: Rinku Singh's Fiancée Priya Saroj Joins CJP Protest, Meets Sonam Wangchuk At Jantar Mantar
WATCH: Rinku Singh's Fiancée Joins CJP Protest, Meets Sonam Wangchuk At Jantar Mantar
Cricket
Indian T20 Franchise Owner Arrested For Bribing Player In Foreign League
Indian T20 Franchise Owner Arrested For Bribing Player In Foreign League
Cricket
Huge Virat Kohli Update Surfaces After Rohit Sharma's Exit From World Cup 2027 Plans
Huge Virat Kohli Update Surfaces After Rohit Sharma's Exit From World Cup 2027 Plans
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Aamir Khan Clarifies 3 Idiots Link With Sonam Wangchuk Amid Social Media Debate
Gujarat ATS Action: Five Jaish-Linked Suspects Arrested Over Alleged Terror Plot
PM Modi Jind Roadshow: Prime Minister Flags Off India’s First Hydrogen Train in Haryana
UP Politics: CM Yogi Targets SP-Congress in Shamli, Appeals for Discipline During Kanwar Yatra
Nitin Gadkari EXCLUSIVE: E20 Petrol Reduces Mileage? Gadkari Explains Engine Damage & Ethanol Facts
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget