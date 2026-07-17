Rohit Sharma’s Records At Lord’s Ahead Of Rumored Final Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Current series tied, fans expect a final masterclass.

A heartbreaking piece of news has left Indian cricket fans deeply saddened. Reports suggest that the BCCI’s senior selection committee has communicated to veteran opener Rohit Sharma that they are looking to the future. He is reportedly no longer part of the team's roadmap for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

With the selectors wishing to transition and hand opportunities to younger talent like Yashasvi Jaiswal, the third and final ODI against England at Lord’s on Sunday, July 19, 2026, could well be the "Hitman’s" final international appearance for India.

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Rohit's Legendary Career and Sudden Departures

Rohit Sharma made his international debut on June 23, 2007, in an ODI against Ireland in Belfast. Over nearly two decades, he transformed into one of the most destructive and celebrated openers in world cricket.

As a leader, he reached the pinnacle by captaining India to a historic T20 World Cup triumph in June 2024, immediately after which he announced his retirement from the shortest format. In May 2025, he also bid farewell to Test cricket, leaving ODI as his only active format. While millions of supporters held onto the hope of seeing him play in the 2027 World Cup, these sudden developments have sent shockwaves through the cricketing community.

Underwhelming History at the 'Home of Cricket'

As Rohit prepares to walk out at Lord’s, history is not quite on his side. The legendary batsman has played only 5 international matches at this historic venue across all formats, and his white-ball numbers here are surprisingly low:

One-Day Internationals (ODIs): Rohit has played only 2 ODIs at Lord's. In one match, he was dismissed for a duck, and in the other, he managed only 15 runs.

T20 Internationals (T20Is): During the 2009 T20 World Cup, Rohit played 2 matches at Lord's. He scored just 5 runs against the West Indies and was dismissed for 9 against England.

Test Matches: Interestingly, the red-ball format has yielded his best performance at this ground. In his solitary Test match at Lord’s, Rohit scored a total of 104 runs across both innings, which included a magnificent, gritty knock of 83 runs decorated with 13 fours and 2 sixes.

Ultimate Decider

So far, the ongoing bilateral ODI series has been tough for the former skipper, who registered scores of 11 in the first match and 26 in the second.

With the series tied at 1-1, the final ODI at Lord’s is set up to be an emotionally charged decider. If this is indeed his swansong, fans across the globe are desperately hoping that the 'Hitman' unleashes one final masterclass. There would be no better place than the "Home of Cricket" to silence his critics, sign off on a high, and cement an irreplaceable legacy.