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English NewsSportsCricket'Garden Se Reporting Live...': Rohit Sharma Revives Famous Remark In TV Debut Promo - WATCH

'Garden Se Reporting Live...': Rohit Sharma Revives Famous Remark In TV Debut Promo - WATCH

Rohit Sharma revives his famous “garden” remark in a quirky promo for his TV debut show, Family Full House, premiering later this month.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma's TV show's promo references famous 'garden' remark.
  • Outburst criticized teammates' lack of urgency during a crucial Test.
  • Rohit Sharma continues ODI cricket; no imminent retirement expected.

Rohit Sharma TV Show: Rohit Sharma is taking one of his most recognisable cricketing moments into an entirely new arena. The former India captain is set to make his television debut with Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, a family entertainment show scheduled to premiere on September 19, 2026, on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. Ahead of the launch, the makers have released a quirky promotional video featuring a line that instantly reminded cricket fans of Rohit's famous on-field outburst.

While the reference in the statement, “Garden Se Reporting Live, Jersey No. 45.” to his shirt number is obvious, the mention of the “garden” carries a much more memorable story from Rohit's cricketing career.

‘Garden Se Reporting Live’ Brings Back Rohit’s Famous Outburst

Rohit's “garden” remark became famous after an intense Test match in Vizag, when the India captain was frustrated by what he felt was a lack of urgency from his teammates in the field.

He later explained the incident during an interaction on JioHotstar, recalling how the players appeared far too relaxed despite the match being finely poised.

“It was in Vizag, I saw the over ended and the players were leisurely walking as if they were in a garden. No one was running, there was no urgency in the field. I was fielding in the slip, we had spinners bowling from both ends. The game was hanging by a loose thread, it was an important game, we had to win. I had told the players in the morning that we need to put in some extra effort but they were having fun in the ground,”

Also Check || WATCH: Bairstow Hits Teammate In Groin! Simple Throw Takes Painful Turn

The fiery remark subsequently became one of the most replayed moments from Rohit's time as India's captain, with the phrase “ Koi garden mein nahi ghoomega” becoming closely associated with his demand for greater intensity.

Rohit Sharma continues to remain involved in ODI cricket after retiring from Test and T20I cricket.

Although speculation has surrounded his future in the 50-over format, the BCCI has indicated that an ODI retirement is not imminent.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rohit Sharma's new television venture?

Rohit Sharma is making his TV debut with

What is the significance of the

It refers to a famous on-field outburst where Rohit Sharma expressed frustration during a Test match in Vizag. He noted players were walking

What is Rohit Sharma's current involvement in international cricket?

Rohit Sharma remains involved in ODI cricket. He has retired from Test and T20I formats, and the BCCI indicates his ODI retirement is not imminent.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma Odi Rohit Sharma TV Show
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