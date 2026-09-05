'Garden Se Reporting Live...': Rohit Sharma Revives Famous Remark In TV Debut Promo - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma's TV show's promo references famous 'garden' remark.

Outburst criticized teammates' lack of urgency during a crucial Test.

Rohit Sharma continues ODI cricket; no imminent retirement expected.

Rohit Sharma TV Show: Rohit Sharma is taking one of his most recognisable cricketing moments into an entirely new arena. The former India captain is set to make his television debut with Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, a family entertainment show scheduled to premiere on September 19, 2026, on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. Ahead of the launch, the makers have released a quirky promotional video featuring a line that instantly reminded cricket fans of Rohit's famous on-field outburst.

Garden Se Reporting Live, Jersey No. 45 😉



Family Full House With Rohit Sharma!



Shuru ho raha hai 19th September se, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par.



#RohitSharma#FamilyFullHouse#ComingSoon #SonyTV@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/DGWRp6Epzv September 5, 2026

While the reference in the statement, “Garden Se Reporting Live, Jersey No. 45.” to his shirt number is obvious, the mention of the “garden” carries a much more memorable story from Rohit's cricketing career.

‘Garden Se Reporting Live’ Brings Back Rohit’s Famous Outburst

Rohit's “garden” remark became famous after an intense Test match in Vizag, when the India captain was frustrated by what he felt was a lack of urgency from his teammates in the field.

He later explained the incident during an interaction on JioHotstar, recalling how the players appeared far too relaxed despite the match being finely poised.

“It was in Vizag, I saw the over ended and the players were leisurely walking as if they were in a garden. No one was running, there was no urgency in the field. I was fielding in the slip, we had spinners bowling from both ends. The game was hanging by a loose thread, it was an important game, we had to win. I had told the players in the morning that we need to put in some extra effort but they were having fun in the ground,”

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The fiery remark subsequently became one of the most replayed moments from Rohit's time as India's captain, with the phrase “ Koi garden mein nahi ghoomega” becoming closely associated with his demand for greater intensity.

Rohit Sharma continues to remain involved in ODI cricket after retiring from Test and T20I cricket.

Although speculation has surrounded his future in the 50-over format, the BCCI has indicated that an ODI retirement is not imminent.