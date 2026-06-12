Rohit Sharma Returns For Afghanistan ODI Series; What It Means For 2027 ODI World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma cleared for Afghanistan ODI series June 13.

His return is crucial for 2027 ODI World Cup preparations.

Sharma recovered from IPL 2026 hamstring injury via CoE.

Return complicates India's 2027 World Cup squad decisions.

Rohit Sharma has officially returned to the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. The Indian opener has received clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence and is now all set to feature in the ODI match against Afghanistan in Dharamshala on June 13.

It was back in January when Rohit last played an ODI series for India against New Zealand. Since then, the veteran batter has been recovering from the injury he suffered during IPL 2026.

The return of Rohit is being considered one of the most crucial developments for India’s ODI setup, especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup slowly getting closer. From here onwards, every match and series will play an important role in shaping the squad, strategy, batting order and leadership structure.

While the comeback of the veteran cricketer brings stability to the side, it also raises questions about how the Indian cricket team plans to move forward.

Rohit Sharma’s Injury

Rohit Sharma was representing the Mumbai Indians when he suffered a hamstring injury during the middle stages of IPL 2026. The injury disrupted his tournament and kept him away from action for a while.

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However, when he returned during the later stages of the tournament, the franchise carefully managed his workload. Rohit was mostly seen playing as an Impact Player, which also raised concerns among fans regarding his fitness ahead of the international ODI series.

Despite the concerns, the BCCI included him in the official squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan after he received fitness clearance from the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The opener also underwent rehabilitation and fitness assessments under the supervision of the board’s medical staff.

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In order to meet the demands of international cricket and reduce injury risks for players, the clearance from the CoE has become an important process, especially under Gautam Gambhir’s management.

That is why Rohit’s clearance carries importance. It confirms that the management believes he is ready not only for Afghanistan, but also for the ODI cricket that lies ahead over the next 18 months.

What Rohit Sharma’s Return Means For 2027 ODI World Cup

India is now 18 months away from the 2027 ODI World Cup, which gives selectors enough time to evaluate combinations, but not to delay in taking important decisions.

Rohit remains one of India’s finest ODI batters, and even before the injury, his performances proved why he continues to be an important part of the setup. Despite discussions around his place in the 2027 World Cup, his numbers still speak for themselves. However, age and workload management will continue to remain important factors.

Meanwhile, at the same time Shubman Gill continues to grow as both a batter and captain, while Yashasvi Jaiswal is pushing hard for a permanent opening role in the squad.

That means Rohit’s place cannot be guaranteed purely based on his past achievements in the ODI format. But his experience and ability also allow the team to handle pressure.

Therefore, if Rohit stays fit and continues delivering performances, there will be no reason to keep him out of the 2027 ODI World Cup squad.

The Afghanistan ODI series is not just another series for India. It could also play an important role in deciding the team combination for the 2027 ODI World Cup.