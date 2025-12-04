Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma Returning To T20 Cricket? Tournament Revealed

Rohit Sharma Returning To T20 Cricket? Tournament Revealed

Over his extensive T20 career, Rohit Sharma has featured in 463 matches and amassed 12,248 runs, including 8 centuries and 82 fifties.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Team India's senior opener Rohit Sharma looks set for a return to T20 cricket. The former India captain, who has already retired from T20 Internationals and now features only in IPL as a T20 player, may soon be seen in domestic action.

Rohit was last involved in the T20 format during IPL 2025, and he also stepped away from Test cricket after the Australia tour.

Rohit Sharma likely to feature in SMAT 2025

As per a report by Times of India, Rohit has shown interest in representing Mumbai in 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

A senior official from the Mumbai Cricket Association has confirmed his availability, indicating that Rohit could join the squad for the knockout stages, scheduled between December 12 and 18.

Rohit last played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy back in 2007. Over his extensive T20 career, he has featured in 463 matches and amassed 12,248 runs, including 8 centuries and 82 fifties.

Rohit in red-hot form

The star batter is currently in outstanding touch. He is part of India’s ongoing ODI series against South Africa and began with a fine half-century in the opening game.

Before this, he delivered a stellar performance on the Australia tour, finishing as the Player of the Series. Earlier in the year, the BCCI had mandated that all India players must participate in domestic cricket when available, further paving the way for Rohit’s SMAT return.

Rohit's performance so far in ODIs

Rohit Sharma’s showing in the first two ODIs of the India-South Africa 2025 series has been a mix of record-breaking brilliance and a rare early exit.

In the opening ODI in Ranchi, the Indian skipper laid foundation for India’s victory with a fluent 57 off 51 balls, smashing five fours and three sixes.

During this knock, he struck his 352nd ODI six, overtaking Shahid Afridi to become the leading six-hitter in the format’s history. Rohit also stitched together a superb 136-run stand with Virat Kohli - their 20th century partnership in ODIs, a milestone achieved by only a couple of pairs in the sport’s history.

The second ODI in Raipur, however, didn’t go his way. Rohit was dismissed for 14 off just eight deliveries, falling to a DRS-reviewed caught-behind decision that left him visibly baffled. Despite the short stay, he crossed 9,000 international runs during the match, inching further up India’s all-time scoring charts.

With the series levelled at 1–1, the spotlight now shifts to the decider in Visakhapatnam.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
World
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
World
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
India
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Russia-India Relations: On Two Day India Visit, President Putin's Delegation Includes 7 Key Ministers
Breaking News: Bengal Governor Flags Irregularities After Babri Masjid Foundation Claim Sparks Storm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget