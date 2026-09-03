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English NewsSportsCricketRohit Sharma's Retirement: What His Last 10 Innings Reveal

Rohit Sharma's Retirement: What His Last 10 Innings Reveal

The report claimed that Rohit was disappointed after being informed by the selectors that he was not part of their plans for the 2027 World Cup.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 03:56 PM (IST)

What does the future hold for Rohit Sharma? Will the former India captain continue playing ODI cricket, and will he be part of India's squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup? Those questions are likely to receive greater clarity after BCCI's review meeting, where Rohit's future is expected to be discussed.

Rohit, popularly known as the 'Hitman', recently strengthened his case with a brilliant century against England at Lord's. However, reports suggest that even that innings may not guarantee him a place in India's World Cup plans.

Speculation surrounding Rohit's retirement intensified during India's England series in July. There were reports of differences between sections of the BCCI and the selection committee over what should be done with the veteran opener. More recently, reports have indicated that Rohit's century at Lord's has not completely changed the selectors' thinking, leaving his international future uncertain.

The debate has largely centred around consistency. Rohit had scores of 11 and 26 in the first two innings of the England series before responding with a memorable 138 in the third ODI. With questions continuing to surround his future, his numbers from the last 10 ODI innings provide an interesting picture.

Rohit's Numbers In His Last 10 ODI Innings

Rohit Sharma has accumulated 454 runs at an average of 45.40 across his last 10 ODI innings. His strike rate during this period has also been close to 100, underlining his aggressive approach at the top of the order.

The veteran opener has registered two half-centuries and one century during this stretch. Interestingly, he has avoided a single-digit score in each of his other seven innings, showing a degree of consistency despite the criticism surrounding his form.

His numbers in the recent ODI series against England were particularly impressive. Rohit finished with 175 runs in three innings at an average of 58.33, including his outstanding 138.

His last 10 ODI innings read: 75, 26, 24, 11, 16, 48, 78, 11, 26, 138

Did Rohit Agree To Retire?

A PTI report has added another layer to the retirement speculation. According to the report, Rohit had agreed to retire before the Lord's ODI in July.

The report claimed that Rohit was disappointed after being informed by the selectors that he was not part of their plans for the 2027 World Cup. Despite that setback, he had reportedly accepted the decision to bring his ODI career to an end.

However, his century at Lord's changed the conversation around his future once again. With BCCI and selectors now set to discuss his place in India's plans, the coming decision could determine whether Rohit gets another opportunity to represent India at the 2027 ODI World Cup.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma News Rohit Sharma Retirement
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