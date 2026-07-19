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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma Responds To Outside Noise Amid Retirement Buzz

WATCH: Rohit Sharma Responds To Outside Noise Amid Retirement Buzz

Rohit Sharma's chat with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has fuelled fresh debate over his ODI future ahead of India's series-deciding clash against England.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 08:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma in conversation with India batting coach in viral video.
  • Remark questioned external opinions amid recent retirement reports.
  • BCCI secretary swiftly denied reports of his imminent ODI retirement.

Rohit Sharma Viral Video: Former India captain Rohit Sharma appeared to send a subtle message amid the growing speculation surrounding his ODI future ahead of the series-deciding third 50-over clash against England at Lord's. A video circulating widely on social media shows the veteran opener in conversation with India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak while likely arriving for a training session, seemingly brushing aside the outside noise surrounding his future in the team. Check it out:

The clip has quickly gained traction online, especially after reports earlier in the week claimed the Lord's IND vs ENG encounter could mark Rohit Sharma's final appearance in the 50-over format.

Rohit's Conversation Goes Viral

As members of the Indian squad arrived for practice, cameras captured Rohit sharing a light-hearted exchange with Kotak. During the interaction, the India skipper appeared to say:

"Dekho yeh sab yaha khade hain, bahar kya keh rahe hain, uss se hamara kya (Look, all these people are standing here. Whatever people outside are saying, what does that have to do with us?),"

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The remark has been interpreted by many as the Hitman's way of dismissing the speculation surrounding his career.

While the context of the conversation remains unofficial, the video has added another layer to the ongoing retirement debate.

Retirement Reports Already Denied

Rumours regarding Rohit Sharma's future intensified during the second ODI in Cardiff, with multiple reports suggesting the Lord's clash could be his farewell appearance in ODI cricket.

However, the speculation was quickly addressed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who firmly rejected claims that the veteran batter was set to retire after the England series.

Despite Shubman Gill taking over the ODI captaincy ahead of the 2027 ICC World Cup cycle, Rohit Sharma continues to play a vital role as one of the most experienced members of the batting unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the context of Rohit Sharma's viral video?

The video circulated amid speculation about his ODI future before the series-deciding match against England at Lord's. He appeared to dismiss outside noise surrounding his career.

Were there rumors about Rohit Sharma's retirement?

Yes, reports suggested the Lord's encounter against England could mark his final appearance in the 50-over format. These rumors intensified during the second ODI.

Has Rohit Sharma's retirement speculation been officially addressed?

Yes, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia firmly rejected claims that Rohit Sharma was set to retire after the England series.

What is Rohit Sharma's current role in the Indian ODI team?

Despite Shubman Gill taking over ODI captaincy for the 2027 World Cup cycle, Rohit Sharma continues to play a vital role as an experienced member of the batting unit.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 08:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs ENG ODI Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA ICC World Cup
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