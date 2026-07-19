WATCH: Rohit Sharma Responds To Outside Noise Amid Retirement Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma in conversation with India batting coach in viral video.

Remark questioned external opinions amid recent retirement reports.

BCCI secretary swiftly denied reports of his imminent ODI retirement.

Rohit Sharma Viral Video: Former India captain Rohit Sharma appeared to send a subtle message amid the growing speculation surrounding his ODI future ahead of the series-deciding third 50-over clash against England at Lord's. A video circulating widely on social media shows the veteran opener in conversation with India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak while likely arriving for a training session, seemingly brushing aside the outside noise surrounding his future in the team. Check it out:

Rohit Sharma 🗣️ Dekho yeh sb yhha khada hai "bahar kya chal raha hai ussya hamara kya lena dena" 🔥



ROHIT FOR 2027 WC 🙌🏻#RohitSharma #odiworldcup2027 pic.twitter.com/cR4p52AS3Q July 18, 2026

The clip has quickly gained traction online, especially after reports earlier in the week claimed the Lord's IND vs ENG encounter could mark Rohit Sharma's final appearance in the 50-over format.

Rohit's Conversation Goes Viral

As members of the Indian squad arrived for practice, cameras captured Rohit sharing a light-hearted exchange with Kotak. During the interaction, the India skipper appeared to say:

"Dekho yeh sab yaha khade hain, bahar kya keh rahe hain, uss se hamara kya (Look, all these people are standing here. Whatever people outside are saying, what does that have to do with us?),"

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The remark has been interpreted by many as the Hitman's way of dismissing the speculation surrounding his career.

While the context of the conversation remains unofficial, the video has added another layer to the ongoing retirement debate.

Retirement Reports Already Denied

Rumours regarding Rohit Sharma's future intensified during the second ODI in Cardiff, with multiple reports suggesting the Lord's clash could be his farewell appearance in ODI cricket.

However, the speculation was quickly addressed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who firmly rejected claims that the veteran batter was set to retire after the England series.

Despite Shubman Gill taking over the ODI captaincy ahead of the 2027 ICC World Cup cycle, Rohit Sharma continues to play a vital role as one of the most experienced members of the batting unit.