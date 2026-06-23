Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma received Padma Shri, a top civilian honor.

Award recognized his immense contributions to Indian cricket.

Led India to ICC T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy victories.

Rohit Sharma Padma Shri: Former India captain Rohit Sharma has reached yet another landmark in a career already packed with records, trophies and unforgettable performances. The veteran opener was honoured with the Padma Shri, one of the country's highest civilian awards, during the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony held in New Delhi. The recognition serves as a tribute to Rohit's immense contribution to Indian cricket over the years, both as a world-class batter and as a leader who guided the national team through some of its most successful recent campaigns. Check it out:

A highly prestigious honour for a great of the game 🙌



President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmuji @rashtrapatibhvn confers former #TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 with the Padma Shri award 👏

pic.twitter.com/6EyffHr1A4 June 23, 2026

President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where several distinguished personalities from different fields were honoured for their achievements.

Career Filled With Records & Leadership Success

Rohit Sharma's journey from a talented youngster in Mumbai to one of the biggest names in world cricket has been remarkable.

Over the years, he has built a reputation as one of the finest white-ball batters of his generation. His ability to produce match-winning performances on the biggest stages has made him a central figure in Indian cricket for more than a decade.

His leadership credentials have also grown significantly in recent years. Under his captaincy, India lifted the ICC T20 World Cup trophy, the country's first ICC title since 2013. The success was followed by another memorable triumph when India clinched the Champions Trophy.

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Those achievements further strengthened his legacy as one of the country's most successful captains in the modern era. While he is no longer captain, fans may not have to wait long to see him back in action either, with India scheduled to face England in an ODI series next month.

Rohit's ODI Numbers Reflect His Greatness

While trophies have enhanced his reputation, Rohit's individual statistics remain equally impressive. The right-hander has accumulated 11,720 runs in 285 ODIs. His consistency at the top of the order has made him one of the most prolific batsmen in cricket history.

Beyond numbers, Rohit's influence on Indian cricket has extended through his calm leadership, whether it is in international cricket or in the IPL.

The Padma Shri now joins a growing list of accolades earned throughout his career, recognising not just his achievements on the field but also his impact on Indian sport.