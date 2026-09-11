WATCH: Rohit Sharma Recalls India Opener’s Fight With Steve Smith: 'Bamboo De Raha Tha'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma recalled a heated on-field exchange in Australia.

Steve Smith questioned Rohit's appeal, sparking a tense moment.

Shikhar Dhawan then intervened, aggressively supporting his Indian teammates.

Rohit shared this anecdote promoting his new show.

Rohit Sharma has recalled a heated on-field exchange involving Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith during India’s tour of Australia. Speaking in a promotional video for Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, the former India captain explained how Dhawan never backed down when a tense situation demanded support from a teammate.

The incident has also resurfaced through a separate video showing Dhawan confronting Smith during the match.

Rohit Sharma Recalls Steve Smith Exchange

Rohit explained that he was bowling to Smith when the Australian batter stepped forward and used his pads against the delivery. After appealing to the umpire, Rohit said Smith questioned why he was appealing.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma Recalls Dhawan-Smith Confrontation

Recalling the moment, Rohit said:

“Hum Australia mein khel rahe the, jahan pe main ball daal raha tha aur Steve Smith batting kar rahe the. Unhone aage se jaake pad laga diya ball pe. Kyunki main umpire ko appeal kar raha tha, toh woh umpire ko bol raha tha, ‘Ye kya appeal kar raha hai ye?’ Toh main usko thoda sa bamboo de raha tha.”

Translation: “We were playing in Australia, where I was bowling and Steve Smith was batting. He came forward and padded the ball. Since I was appealing to the umpire, he was asking the umpire, ‘Why is he appealing?’ So I was giving him a little bit of banter.”

Rohit then explained how Dhawan responded when the situation became more competitive.

“Lekin jahan pe aisa situation aata hai na, jahan pe thodi si ladai ho aur aapko ek doosre ki zarurat ho, wahan pe ye kabhi peeche nahi hatta tha.”

Translation: “But whenever a situation came up where there was a little bit of a fight and you needed each other, he would never back down.”

Shikhar Dhawan’s Exchange With Steve Smith

Rohit’s comments refer to Dhawan’s willingness to stand up for his teammates during tense moments. The former India opener was known for his aggressive approach and often became involved when exchanges with opposition players intensified.

The original video of Dhawan’s confrontation with Smith will be embedded alongside Rohit’s recollection.

WATCH: Confrontation Between Team India And Smith During Australia Tour

Rohit’s New Show To Premiere On September 19

Rohit shared the story as part of the promotion for Family Full House with Rohit Sharma. The show is scheduled to premiere on September 19 at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

The programme will feature Rohit in a more personal and conversational setting, with the cricketer discussing memories from his career and moments involving teammates and opponents.