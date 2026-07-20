Rohit Sharma Speaks On Chemistry With Virat Kohli, Future Amid Retirement Reports

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit highlighted Kohli partnership, scoring record Lord's century.

Despite historic century, Rohit expressed disappointment over series loss.

He dismissed retirement speculation, focusing on playing for India.

Rohit Sharma Retirement: Rohit Sharma reflected on his long-standing partnership with Virat Kohli after producing a record-breaking century at Lord's, saying the pair's understanding has been built over years of playing together for India. The veteran opener also addressed the retirement speculation surrounding him, insisting his focus remains firmly on representing the country whenever selected.

'We Understand Each Other So Much': Rohit On Kohli Partnership

Rohit and Kohli once again shared an important stand during India's chase of 388 in the third ODI against England. The pair have spent more than a decade batting together and remain among India's most successful ODI combinations.

Speaking to BCCI.tv, Rohit said their experience allows them to read each other's game naturally while discussing plans throughout the innings.

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"We've played our entire career together, so it was nice to have him in the middle. We've had a lot of partnerships over the years and it's always fun batting together. We understand each other so well."

"There was plenty of conversation while we were batting. We kept bouncing ideas off each other and discussing what we could do in different situations. That's something that comes naturally after playing together for so long."

Rohit Enjoys The Challenge Of Playing In England

The India opener also spoke about his affection for playing in English conditions, saying every tour tests a batter in different ways.

Rohit's 138 at Lord's made him the first Indian to score an ODI century at the historic venue, adding another milestone to his international career.

"I always enjoy playing in England. The atmosphere, the grounds and the pitches make it a special place to play. Every format presents a different challenge here, and that's exactly what you want as a cricketer. You want to keep testing yourself."

Disappointed With Result Despite Historic Knock

Although Rohit reached three figures, India fell 27 runs short of England's 387, handing the hosts a 2-1 series victory.

The veteran admitted the defeat took some shine off his personal milestone and stressed that the team must improve collectively rather than rely on individual performances.

"I enjoyed my time in the middle, but I'm disappointed with the result. We couldn't finish the chase or get the outcome we wanted. Now it's about moving forward, learning from this series and finding ways to improve. It's not about one or two individuals. The whole group has to get better together."

Retirement Reports Don't Change His Mindset

Rohit's comments came just hours after he dismissed the retirement speculation that has followed him throughout the England tour.

The former India captain reiterated that outside opinions have never changed his approach, adding that his only focus is contributing whenever he wears the India jersey.

"My job is to bat, represent my country and contribute to the team's success. That's been my role since I made my debut. The noise has always been there and it will probably remain for as long as I play. It doesn't affect my thinking because what matters is what I do on the field."