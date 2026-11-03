Rohit Sharma is two sixes away from surpassing Shahid Afridi's record of 50 sixes against New Zealand in ODIs. He currently has 49 maximums.
Rohit Sharma On Brink Of Breaking Pakistan Legend's Big Record! Just 2 Hits Away
Rohit Sharma is closing in on Shahid Afridi's ODI sixes record against New Zealand and could create history during India's opening match in Auckland.
- Rohit Sharma eyes two ODI records against New Zealand.
- He is two sixes shy of Afridi's maximums record.
- Sharma also needs 23 runs to pass Sehwag's tally.
Rohit Sharma could begin India's ODI series against New Zealand by rewriting the record books. The veteran Indian opener is just two sixes away from overtaking Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi as the batsman with the most ODI maximums against the Black Caps. The first encounter between India and New Zealand is scheduled to take place at Auckland's Eden Park on Wednesday, November 4. With 49 sixes already to his name against New Zealand, Rohit has a golden opportunity.
Afridi currently sits at the top of the list with 50 sixes against the Kiwis. Rohit needs to clear the ropes twice to move ahead of the former Pakistan captain and establish a new benchmark.
Rohit Also Closing In On Sehwag's Run Record
The six-hitting milestone is not the only individual achievement within Rohit Sharma's reach.
The right-hander is also chasing a place among India's top three run-scorers in ODIs against New Zealand.
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Virat Kohli leads the Indian charts with 1,897 runs, while Rohit has accumulated 1,134. Virender Sehwag occupies the third position, just 23 runs ahead of the Mumbai batter.
A productive start to the series could see Rohit move past his former India teammate.
Rain Threat Looms Over Auckland Opener
Weather could have a say in Wednesday's contest, with forecasts indicating a possibility of rain in Auckland.
While a complete washout is not considered likely, interruptions remain a concern. Conditions could also influence how the Eden Park surface behaves during the match.
The five-match assignment offers India valuable preparation ahead of the next ODI World Cup, with Rohit and Kohli expected to play important roles in the campaign.
Rohit arrives in the series with encouraging form behind him. He struck 101 in the second ODI against the West Indies before narrowly missing another century in the following match, scoring 92.
Frequently Asked Questions
What record is Rohit Sharma close to breaking against New Zealand in ODIs?
Is Rohit Sharma also chasing a run-scoring record against New Zealand?
Yes, Rohit is 23 runs away from becoming India's third-highest run-scorer against New Zealand in ODIs. He aims to surpass Virender Sehwag in this regard.
When and where is the first ODI between India and New Zealand?
The first ODI is scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, at Eden Park in Auckland. There are forecasts indicating a possibility of rain during the match.
What is the importance of this ODI series for India?
This five-match ODI series offers India valuable preparation ahead of the next ODI World Cup. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to play important roles.