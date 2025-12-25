Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma Offered Vada Pav During Vijay Hazare Trophy, His Reaction Goes Viral

WATCH: Rohit Sharma Offered Vada Pav During Vijay Hazare Trophy, His Reaction Goes Viral

Rohit Sharma’s current form is exceptional. He recently scored consecutive half-centuries in the ODI series against South Africa.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 11:14 AM (IST)

Returning to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after seven years, Rohit Sharma impressed fans not just with his explosive batting but also with his charming personality.

In Mumbai’s match against Sikkim, Rohit scored a blazing century, leading his team to a commanding victory, and a lighthearted incident during fielding has now gone viral on social media.

Rohit’s Batting Masterclass

The match, held at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium, saw Sikkim post 236 runs in 50 overs. Rohit Sharma took charge of Mumbai’s reply, smashing an unbeaten 155 off just 94 balls, including 18 fours and 9 sixes. His century came in only 62 balls, marking the fastest of his List A career. Thanks to this remarkable innings, Mumbai cruised to an eight-wicket win.

Viral Vada Pav Incident

The stadium was buzzing with fans, and a playful moment during fielding captured everyone’s attention. A spectator called out to Rohit, asking, “Will you eat Vada Pav?” Rohit’s amused smile and polite wave to decline instantly became a viral sensation.

Fans flooded social media with comments and memes celebrating the lighthearted moment.

Watch Video

Rohit’s Special Bond with Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rohit Sharma has a history of performing well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His first century in this tournament came in 2008 for Mumbai against Tamil Nadu, a match that Mumbai also won. This recent century marks his second in the competition, reinforcing his strong connection with this domestic tournament.

Hitman in Top Form

Rohit Sharma’s current form is exceptional. He recently scored consecutive half-centuries in the ODI series against South Africa, and his dominant performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy reflects his restored confidence and readiness for bigger challenges.

Mumbai’s Next Match

Mumbai’s next encounter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be against Uttarakhand, also at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Fans are eagerly anticipating another entertaining performance from Rohit, both with the bat and his trademark flair.

Related Video

Messi India Visit: Lionel Messi Arrives in India for 3-Day Tour, to Meet PM Modi

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 11:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Hazare Trophy ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma Vada Pav Rohit Sharma Vijay Hazare
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Zia's Son Tarique Rahman Lands In Bangladesh After 17 Years. How Will It Affect India?
Cities
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga
India
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH
News
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Centre Orders Complete Ban On New Mining Leases In Aravalli Range
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage
BMC Election 2026: Muslim Voter Influence Could Tilt Battle Between Thackeray Alliance and Mahayuti
BMC Polls: Uddhav-Raj Alliance Calculated Move or Risky Gamble Amid Mahayuti’s Stronghold?
UP Politics: BJP’s 40 Brahmin MLAs Hold Key Meeting in Lucknow, Sparks Buzz Ahead of 2027 Polls
BMC Election 2026: Thackeray Cousins Uddhav-Raj Together at Balasaheb Memorial
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Trump-Class Warships: A Bold Push For Naval Supremacy Amid Global Rivalries
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget