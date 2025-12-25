WATCH: Rohit Sharma Offered Vada Pav During Vijay Hazare Trophy, His Reaction Goes Viral

Returning to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after seven years, Rohit Sharma impressed fans not just with his explosive batting but also with his charming personality.

In Mumbai’s match against Sikkim, Rohit scored a blazing century, leading his team to a commanding victory, and a lighthearted incident during fielding has now gone viral on social media.

Rohit’s Batting Masterclass

The match, held at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium, saw Sikkim post 236 runs in 50 overs. Rohit Sharma took charge of Mumbai’s reply, smashing an unbeaten 155 off just 94 balls, including 18 fours and 9 sixes. His century came in only 62 balls, marking the fastest of his List A career. Thanks to this remarkable innings, Mumbai cruised to an eight-wicket win.

Viral Vada Pav Incident

The stadium was buzzing with fans, and a playful moment during fielding captured everyone’s attention. A spectator called out to Rohit, asking, “Will you eat Vada Pav?” Rohit’s amused smile and polite wave to decline instantly became a viral sensation.

Fans flooded social media with comments and memes celebrating the lighthearted moment.

Watch Video

During the Vijay Hajre Trophy match in Jaipur, people are teasing Rohit Sharma by asking him for VadaPav. 😭 pic.twitter.com/8wXm9mDewT — Honest Cricket Lover (@Honest_Cric_fan) December 24, 2025

Rohit’s Special Bond with Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rohit Sharma has a history of performing well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His first century in this tournament came in 2008 for Mumbai against Tamil Nadu, a match that Mumbai also won. This recent century marks his second in the competition, reinforcing his strong connection with this domestic tournament.

Hitman in Top Form

Rohit Sharma’s current form is exceptional. He recently scored consecutive half-centuries in the ODI series against South Africa, and his dominant performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy reflects his restored confidence and readiness for bigger challenges.

Mumbai’s Next Match

Mumbai’s next encounter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be against Uttarakhand, also at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Fans are eagerly anticipating another entertaining performance from Rohit, both with the bat and his trademark flair.