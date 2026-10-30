Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma reportedly agreed to captain Mumbai Indians again.

Hardik Pandya's captaincy tenure ends; his team future uncertain.

Mumbai Indians also appointed Kieron Pollard as new head coach.

Several former players join revamped coaching staff for reset.

Mumbai Indians could be preparing for another major leadership change ahead of IPL 2027, with Rohit Sharma reportedly set to return as the franchise's captain. According to a report by The Indian Express, the five-time champions have approached their former skipper about taking charge again, and Rohit has agreed to the proposal. The development could bring an end to Hardik Pandya's stint as MI captain after three seasons, although his future with the franchise remains uncertain.

Rohit Sharma Agrees To Lead Mumbai Indians Again

Rohit, who guided Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, is understood to have been the franchise's preferred choice for the captaincy. The report states that the team had considered a change in leadership during the previous season, when their campaign was struggling.

Interestingly, Rohit had initially suggested Tilak Varma as a possible successor, according to a source quoted by The Indian Express. However, the franchise reportedly wanted the experienced opener to return to the role, and he eventually agreed after a series of discussions.

Rohit remains one of the most successful captains in IPL history. His five titles with Mumbai Indians put him level with MS Dhoni for the most championships won by a captain in the competition.

What Happens To Hardik Pandya At Mumbai Indians?

Rohit's reported return raises immediate questions about Pandya's position in the Mumbai Indians setup. The all-rounder took over the captaincy ahead of IPL 2024 following his move from Gujarat Titans, but his leadership tenure has not produced the results the franchise would have wanted.

Mumbai finished ninth under Pandya in the 2024 season, losing 10 of their 14 league matches. The team also faced a difficult atmosphere at home, with sections of the Wankhede crowd repeatedly booing the captain.

Pandya has subsequently been linked with a possible move to another franchise through a trade. However, if no deal materialises, the report indicates that he is prepared to continue playing for Mumbai under Rohit's captaincy.

Mumbai Indians Announce Major Changes To Coaching Staff

The captaincy development comes amid a significant restructuring of Mumbai Indians' coaching setup. The franchise has already appointed Kieron Pollard as head coach, replacing Mahela Jayawardene, and has brought several former players into its support staff.

Robin Uthappa has been named batting coach, while former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan will take charge of the bowling department. T Dilip has been appointed fielding coach, with Dhawal Kulkarni taking up the role of development bowling coach.

The appointments bring familiar faces back into the Mumbai Indians setup. Uthappa represented the franchise during the inaugural IPL season in 2008, while McClenaghan was part of four title-winning campaigns between 2015 and 2020. Kulkarni also featured in Mumbai's championship-winning sides in 2013 and 2020.

With changes across the coaching staff and a reported captaincy switch involving Rohit, Mumbai Indians appear to be planning a significant reset ahead of IPL 2027. An official confirmation of the captaincy decision and Pandya's future, however, is still awaited.