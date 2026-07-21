WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Lord's Century Had A Hilarious 'Lord' Shardul Thakur Twist

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma scored a record-breaking century at Lord's.

Shardul Thakur revealed Rohit used his requested bat.

Rohit had asked Shardul for those bats earlier.

Rohit Sharma's brilliant century at Lord's gave India hope in a daunting chase against England, but the story behind the innings has now become just as memorable. During the broadcast, Shardul Thakur revealed that the bat Rohit used for his record-breaking hundred actually belonged to him after the India opener had asked for a couple of bats earlier this year.

Rohit Asked For Two Bats After Liking Shardul's Willow

Rohit scored a superb 138 from 110 balls in the third ODI at Lord's, becoming the first Indian batter to register an ODI century at the iconic venue. He struck 17 fours and five sixes before India eventually fell 27 runs short of England's 387.

During the live broadcast, Shardul shared the story behind the bat that powered the innings.

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According to the all-rounder, Rohit had liked the bats he was using from SS and asked him if he could arrange a couple for him. One of those bats eventually found its way into Rohit's kit bag and was used during the Lord's century.

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Shardul Thakur's commentry on seeing his name on Rohit Sharma's bat 😭 pic.twitter.com/mXhJPiof2H — . (@Rohiiittt45) July 19, 2026

The revelation quickly became one of the lighter moments from the match and drew plenty of reactions on social media.

"𝒀𝒆 𝒃𝒂𝒏𝒆𝒈𝒂 𝒌𝒂𝒍 𝒌𝒂 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒆" 😌



Truer words have not been spoken, Shardul 🤌



Watch #ENGvIND 3rd ODI LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels. #SonySportsNetwork #MamlaPersonalHai #ExtraaaInnings pic.twitter.com/jigSCRiR9U — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 19, 2026

A Mumbai Connection That Goes Back Years

The story is hardly surprising given the relationship between the two cricketers.

Rohit and Shardul both came through Mumbai cricket and studied at Swami Vivekanand International School under coach Dinesh Lad. They later represented Mumbai together and also shared the dressing room at Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

That long association meant Rohit had no hesitation in asking his teammate for a bat when he liked the feel of it. The borrowed willow certainly did the job.

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Rohit's century came at a time when questions were being raised about his ODI future after modest scores in the first two matches of the series. He answered those doubts with one of the finest overseas ODI innings of his career.

Although India lost the match and the series 2-1, Rohit's 138 ensured the contest remained alive deep into the chase. It also gave him another place in the record books by becoming the first Indian to score an ODI hundred at Lord's.

Now, thanks to Shardul's dressing-room revelation, fans also know that one of the most memorable innings of Rohit's career came with a teammate's bat in hand.