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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma's Lord's Century Had A Hilarious 'Lord' Shardul Thakur Twist

WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Lord's Century Had A Hilarious 'Lord' Shardul Thakur Twist

Shardul Thakur revealed Rohit Sharma used one of his bats during his historic Lord's century. Watch the funny story behind the memorable knock.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma scored a record-breaking century at Lord's.
  • Shardul Thakur revealed Rohit used his requested bat.
  • Rohit had asked Shardul for those bats earlier.

Rohit Sharma's brilliant century at Lord's gave India hope in a daunting chase against England, but the story behind the innings has now become just as memorable. During the broadcast, Shardul Thakur revealed that the bat Rohit used for his record-breaking hundred actually belonged to him after the India opener had asked for a couple of bats earlier this year.

Rohit Asked For Two Bats After Liking Shardul's Willow

Rohit scored a superb 138 from 110 balls in the third ODI at Lord's, becoming the first Indian batter to register an ODI century at the iconic venue. He struck 17 fours and five sixes before India eventually fell 27 runs short of England's 387.

During the live broadcast, Shardul shared the story behind the bat that powered the innings.

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According to the all-rounder, Rohit had liked the bats he was using from SS and asked him if he could arrange a couple for him. One of those bats eventually found its way into Rohit's kit bag and was used during the Lord's century.

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The revelation quickly became one of the lighter moments from the match and drew plenty of reactions on social media.

A Mumbai Connection That Goes Back Years

The story is hardly surprising given the relationship between the two cricketers.

Rohit and Shardul both came through Mumbai cricket and studied at Swami Vivekanand International School under coach Dinesh Lad. They later represented Mumbai together and also shared the dressing room at Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

That long association meant Rohit had no hesitation in asking his teammate for a bat when he liked the feel of it. The borrowed willow certainly did the job.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Side Leaves England Star Impressed

Rohit's century came at a time when questions were being raised about his ODI future after modest scores in the first two matches of the series. He answered those doubts with one of the finest overseas ODI innings of his career.

Although India lost the match and the series 2-1, Rohit's 138 ensured the contest remained alive deep into the chase. It also gave him another place in the record books by becoming the first Indian to score an ODI hundred at Lord's.

Now, thanks to Shardul's dressing-room revelation, fans also know that one of the most memorable innings of Rohit's career came with a teammate's bat in hand.

Frequently Asked Questions

Whose bat did Rohit Sharma use to score his century at Lord's?

Rohit Sharma used a bat that belonged to Shardul Thakur. Shardul revealed this during the broadcast, making the story behind the innings memorable.

Why did Rohit Sharma use Shardul Thakur's bat?

Rohit had liked the SS bats Shardul was using earlier in the year and asked for a couple. One of these bats was later used by Rohit for his Lord's century.

What record did Rohit Sharma achieve with his century at Lord's?

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian batter to register an ODI century at the iconic Lord's venue. He scored a superb 138 runs from 110 balls.

What is the connection between Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur?

They share a long association from Mumbai cricket, having studied at the same school and played together for Mumbai and Mumbai Indians.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
ENG Vs IND Rohit Sharma Century Rohit Sharma Retirement ENgland Vs India 3rd ODI Shardul Thakur Bat
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