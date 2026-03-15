Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma's Elated Reaction To His Own Mimicry Goes Viral

WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Elated Reaction To His Own Mimicry Goes Viral

Rohit Sharma was seen laughing uncontrollably at a mimicry of his own unique speaking style during the T20 Mumbai League Season 4 launch.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rohit Sharma is as famous for his unintentional humor as he is for his pull shots. During the grand launch of T20 Mumbai League Season 4, the Indian captain provided a moment of pure gold when he watched a comedian mimicking his iconic interview style. Rather than keeping a straight face, the "Hitman" lost all composure, laughing uncontrollably at the depiction of his own quirks.

While attending the event at the Wankhede Stadium, a popular content creator imitated Rohit’s distinctive way of speaking. Rohit, known for his sense of humor and candid stump-mic gems, was seen doubling over as the mimicry hit home.

The video has since set social media alight, with fans admiring how the most successful captain in IPL history can take a joke at his own expense. His genuine reaction has further cemented his status as the most relatable superstar in the Indian dressing room.

Watch Video

Rohit Champions Mumbai Talent

Beyond the laughter, Rohit used his presence as the Brand Ambassador of the T20 Mumbai League to champion the city's cricketing future. He shared his excitement for the upcoming season and the landmark introduction of the Women’s T20 Mumbai League, emphasizing that the city's local tournaments are where the next generation of superstars are forged.

A Return to the Roots Before IPL 2026

With the IPL 2026 season just weeks away, seeing Rohit in such high spirits is a massive boost for his supporters. Whether he is lifting trophies or laughing at his own "this and that" speaking style, the captain continues to lead with a smile, proving that the pressure of professional cricket hasn't dimmed his love for a good laugh.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the T20 Mumbai League Season 4 launch event involving Rohit Sharma?

Rohit Sharma was seen laughing uncontrollably as a comedian mimicked his interview style at the T20 Mumbai League Season 4 launch.

Why was Rohit Sharma's reaction to the mimicry significant?

His genuine reaction showed his sense of humor and ability to laugh at himself, further endearing him to fans.

What role did Rohit Sharma play at the T20 Mumbai League event?

Rohit Sharma was the Brand Ambassador for the T20 Mumbai League, championing the city's cricketing future and upcoming season.

What new development was highlighted at the T20 Mumbai League launch?

The introduction of the Women's T20 Mumbai League was a landmark announcement, emphasizing the growth of local cricket.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Mar 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 Mumbai League ROHIT SHARMA T20 Mumbai League Season 4 Rohit Sharma Mimicry
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Elated Reaction To His Own Mimicry Goes Viral
WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Elated Reaction To His Own Mimicry Goes Viral
Cricket
Sarfaraz Ahmed Retires From Cricket; Report Hints At Next Move
Sarfaraz Ahmed Retires From Cricket; Report Hints At Next Move
Cricket
Former Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Retires From All Formats
Former Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Retires From All Formats
Cricket
PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI: Bangladeshi Player Ends 11-Year Drought With Historic Century Against Pakistan
PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI: Bangladeshi Player Ends 11-Year Drought With Historic Century Against Pakistan
Advertisement

Videos

ALERT: LPG Cylinders Banned for PNG Users; Govt Orders Surrender of Domestic LPG Connections
BREAKING: India’s LPG Carriers Shivalik & Nanda Devi Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz to Gujarat
BREAKING: Assam & West Bengal Heating Up as BJP, Congress, TMC Ramp Up Campaigns Ahead of Polls
BREAKING: Shivalik Ship Safely Crosses Strait of Hormuz, To Reach Gujarat’s Mundra Port Tomorrow
Assembly Polls Update: Congress, AAP & BJP Prepare for Fierce Battles in 5 States in 2026
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget