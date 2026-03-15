WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Elated Reaction To His Own Mimicry Goes Viral

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Rohit Sharma is as famous for his unintentional humor as he is for his pull shots. During the grand launch of T20 Mumbai League Season 4, the Indian captain provided a moment of pure gold when he watched a comedian mimicking his iconic interview style. Rather than keeping a straight face, the "Hitman" lost all composure, laughing uncontrollably at the depiction of his own quirks.

While attending the event at the Wankhede Stadium, a popular content creator imitated Rohit’s distinctive way of speaking. Rohit, known for his sense of humor and candid stump-mic gems, was seen doubling over as the mimicry hit home.

The video has since set social media alight, with fans admiring how the most successful captain in IPL history can take a joke at his own expense. His genuine reaction has further cemented his status as the most relatable superstar in the Indian dressing room.

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Rohit Sharma’s reaction when he hears someone doing his mimicry.🤣🔥❤️



But no one can copy Rohit Sharma even the artist who does mimicry of everyone couldn’t imitate him properly. 😄 pic.twitter.com/YPG57Xi5iw — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 15, 2026

Rohit Champions Mumbai Talent

Beyond the laughter, Rohit used his presence as the Brand Ambassador of the T20 Mumbai League to champion the city's cricketing future. He shared his excitement for the upcoming season and the landmark introduction of the Women’s T20 Mumbai League, emphasizing that the city's local tournaments are where the next generation of superstars are forged.

A Return to the Roots Before IPL 2026

With the IPL 2026 season just weeks away, seeing Rohit in such high spirits is a massive boost for his supporters. Whether he is lifting trophies or laughing at his own "this and that" speaking style, the captain continues to lead with a smile, proving that the pressure of professional cricket hasn't dimmed his love for a good laugh.